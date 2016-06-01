Coral Gables, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2016 --Avant-Garde Salon and Spa in Coral Gables, offers "Avant Garde" hair styles for women and men seeking the latest salon hairstyle creations. Known in South Florida and abroad as one of the best beauty salons. The hair salon and spa team consists of true beauty industry experts. The beauty salon offers professional hair services using the best products available. Beauty Salon products lines include professional products from OlaPlex, Great Lengths, L'Oreal Professional, CARITA and more.



BRONDE HAIR

A combination of blonde and brown hair coloring, adding dimension to the hair which gives a beautiful, multi-dimensional, trendy rich bronde hair. This hairstyle is perfect for Spring and Summer. Avant Garde offers "Bronde" hair coloring, Using ammonia-free permanent hair-color with ODS (Oil Delivery System) technology and INOA, no ammonia, hair color products.



BALAYAGE HAIR

Balayage is a hair coloring technique best known to create a free-flowing natural highlights hair look allowing the various dimensions of blonde to glow as light hits it. Highlights are painted on a few hair strands at a time, by hand. To add dimension to the hair, professional hair-stylists use techniques applying highlights softly at the base while making the effect more drastic as they reach the tips of the hair. Perfect for summer months while you want to give that sun-bleach natural hair look.



OMBRÉ HAIR

Ombre hair is multi-dimensional faded brunette/black hair colors to bronzy/blondish hair color strands giving a maintenance-free hair look.



FUNKY HAIR COLORS

Ladies are making a mark everywhere they go by embracing a new hairstyle using funky colors. When choosing a funky hair color option, make sure you use a certified experienced hair stylist. Finding the right color to fit who you is important.



Want longer hair? Great Lengths hair extensions, using Olaplex to achieve the healthiest hair looks!



About Avant-Garde Salon and Spa

Avant-Garde Salon and Spa was awarded the 2015 Spectrum Award for excellence in customer service. Top 10 Beauty Salon and Top 10 Spa in South Florida.



Known as one of the best beauty salon and hair styling salons in South Florida for over 40 Years!



