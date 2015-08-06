Top Hollywood and Bollywood Personalities to Attend the 23rd Annual Mr. & Miss India America and the Elite Awards in LA

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2015 --Founded in 1992 by Jinnder Chohaan, the Mr. & Miss India America beauty pageant is in its 23rd year and is already an international phenomenon. The event promises to be an incredible cultural experience, celebrating Indian beauty and talent on a global platform, in front of VIP guests from the glamour and entertainment industry. Celebrity red carpet arrivals for the event are to take place after 6 pm, followed by dinner, post-awards beauty pageant ceremony and an After party. The Mr. & Miss India America pageant will be presented by South Asia Magazine, Wells Fargo and JINModels.com.



According to Jinnder Chohaan, founder of Mr. & Miss India America beauty pageant, top Bollywood filmmaker Anil Sharma (known for hit movies such as Gadar, Veer & Apne) will feature as one of the official judges for the pageant. Well known Hollywood producer, Sunil Perkash, who in past has delivered blockbusters such as Salt (starring Angelina Jolie) and Premonition (starring Sandra Bullock), will also be present as a guest at the pageant.



The Elite Awards are also scheduled to take place before the Miss India America pageant, with Randall Emmett and Adi Shankar, both famous Hollywood personalities, as guests of honor. Both Randall and Adi are well known in Hollywood and have collaborated with some of the top A-listers in the past. Randall Emmett has produced Hollywood blockbusters such as 2 Guns (starring Denzel Washington), Empire State (starring Liam Helmsworth), Escape Plan, Rambo (starring Sylvester Stallone) and 16 Blocks (starring Bruce Willis). Adi Shankar is famous for his acclaimed performance in recent blockbusters such as Lone Survivor (starring Mark Wahlberg), Killing Them Softly (starring Brad Pitt), Broken City (starring Kurt Russell) and The Grey (starring Liam Neeson).



The Elite Awards is presented every year to those who have excelled in the entertainment industry and serve as a role model for other aspiring actors and filmmakers. In the past, Elite Awards has been awarded to prominent Hollywood personalities and legends such as film director Gary Marshall (known for Pretty Woman), actor Steven Seagal, film director Shekhar Kapur, and top Bollywood celebrities such as Anurag Kashyap, Kunal Kohli and veteran film director Subhash Ghai among others.



Besides being an annual cultural mega-event, the Mr. & Miss India America beauty pageant also serves as a common platform for prominent and emerging talents from the fashion, media and entertainment industry. Many of the pageant's past winners are now active in Hollywood and constantly feature in some of the top movies and TV shows. Melanie Kannokada, a former Miss India America, currently stars in the HBO comedy "The Brink" along with Jack Black and Tim Robbins and is all set to feature in a CBS thriller-drama "Code Black". Nishi Munshi, winner of the Miss India California, can be seen on CW's latest hit vampire TV show "The Originals". Whereas Hasan Minaj, a former Mr. India California is a regular on the "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart".



Talking to the media, Maya Charuni Sarihan (Miss India America, 2014) said about the beauty pageant, "About a year ago, I embarked on a remarkable journey that led me to become Miss India America. Though "pageant girls" are supposedly manicured and poised, I think this journey has actually taught me to be 100% true to my crazy self, whether behind the camera or in class. So here is to more candid adventures, and laughing like a 5-year-old at absolutely nothing!" Besides being the current title holder, Miss Maya Sarihan also happens to be a singer, and is currently a pre-med student.



The Mr. & Miss India America 2014, is expected to be attended by a dazzling crowd of Hollywood celebrities and prominent personalities from all over the world, walking down the red carpet on August 8th. The guest list includes - actress Ambyr Childers (2 Guns, Gangster Squad, Showtime's hit TV show Ray Donovan, and NBC's Aquarius), Katie Cleary (How to Get Away With Murder), actress Annett Mahendru (FX's TV show The Americans, Fox's The Following), Asifa Mirza (Shahs of Sunset), actress Cortney Palm, actor Ravi Patel (Grandfathered with John Stamos), actress/producer Kim Poirier, actress Kate Linder (The Young & The Restless), Tehmina Sunny (Extant, The Lovers), Australian singer Katja Glieson, French singer/actress Melissa Mars, British singer/actress Sofia Hayat (of Bigg Boss fame), actress Nishi Munshi (CW's The Originals), actress Courtney James Clark (Jurassic World), BET Tv host Chastity Saunders (The Art of Fabulous), Disney singer/actress Alexa Ferr, Dr Rachael Ross (Doctors), Tyree Washington (Olympic Gold Medalist and former San Diego Charger), actor Joe Estevez, Karla & Iris Gordy (of MoTown Records), actress Madison Beaty (The Fosters), actor Rizwan Manji (Wolf of the Wall Street) and many others.



The event is being sponsored by Robert Mondavi Winery, PrintLife, Belvedere Vodka, Top Priority Media, Cloud 21 PR, People Water, Brain Toniq, Poket Roket Apparel, Domaine Chandon, Patron, Scala and Bodvár of Sweden.



Celebrity Guests will also receive swag, courtesy sponsors Pur Skinn USA, Amyn the Jeweler, Brain Toniq, Sugar Lux, I essentials Skincare, Doebotz, Kix'ies Thigh Highs, Poket Roket Apparel, Save Your Sole, People Water, Bodvár of Sweden, Ella Danla and Lord of Ties.



About South Asia Inc.

With 23 years of distinguished history in the entertainment industry, South Asia Inc. is an international production company present across the globe, from LA to Mumbai. Popular brands that exist under the South Asia Inc. umbrella are Mr. & Miss India America, Mr. & Miss South Asia, Mr. & Miss India Globe, and The Elite Awards. South Asia Inc. is credited with producing the first ever beauty pageant for Indian males, five years before India introduced its own Mr. India pageant. Founded by Jinnder Chohaan, South Asia Inc. continues to provide young South Asians a global platform to showcase and enhance their talents, heighten their self-esteem and to enhance the overall image of the South Asian community. (Visit http://www.southasiainc.com for more info about the company).



About Cloud 21 PR

Cloud 21 PR is a full-service Publicity, PR and Social Media marketing agency with deep roots in the Digital media industry. Over the years, Cloud 21 has been serving its clients in the media by developing effective social media strategies and successfully organizing live events, red carpet premieres, luxury gifting suites and brand launch ceremonies.



For more information about Cloud 21, please visit the website http://www.cloud21.com



Elite Awards and Mr. & Miss India America 2015 Pageant Info:

Date - August 8, 2015 (Saturday)

Time - Red Carpet (6 pm - 7 pm), Followed by Dinner (catered by Ashoka the Great Indian Restaurant)

7 pm onwards - The Elite Awards presentation ceremony followed by Mr. & Miss India America 2015 pageant, and an After Party

Venue - Hotel Renaissance LAX, 9620, Airport Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045.

(Tickets to attend the event are available for purchase on www.spiritofindia.com)