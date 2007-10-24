Top Husband-Wife Team Joins Princeton Junction Office of Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate

Red Bank, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2007 -- Mercer County residents for nearly 30 years, Jayshree has 20 years experience as a real estate professional, Rupak has more than 6 years experience. Jayshree is a Certified Real Estate Specialist. As a team, the Shahs excel in negotiation and first-hand knowledge of the Princeton area’s housing market and current trends.



“Jayshree and Rupak has tremendous experience and expertise on their side,” says Rosalee Rockafellow, branch manager of the Princeton Junction office of Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate. “We’re thrilled to welcome them to the team. They both exemplify the level of professionalism that we demand for our clients.”



“Rupak and I excel in representing both sellers and buyers, relocation and first-time buyers,” says Jayshree Shah. “Most importantly, we conduct business with respect and dignity for all parties, which begins with trust.”



Additionally, the Shahs are members of the Mercer, Middlesex and Somerset Board of Realtors. The couple lives with their two children in Mercer County, where both are active in the West Windsor/Plainsboro PTA and the Indian Cultural Association.



The sales associates of Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate provide Premier Service®, an innovative system that puts customer service guarantees in writing and invites consumers to evaluate their experiences afterward. Premier Service® promises consumers consistent and measurable levels of service rated by an independent survey.



Contact the Princeton Junction office of Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate, 826 Alexander Road, at (609) 750-2020. To contact the Shahs directly, call (609) 750-7604 or (609) 712-2536, or email jshah@gnrgmac.com or rshah@gnrgmac.com.



For information about properties available, visit Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate at www.glorianilson.com.



Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate has 17 offices and 700 sales associates throughout New Jersey. GMAC Home Services, LLC is the parent company of Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate, and has more than 1,300 real estate brokerage offices and 22,000 agents nationwide. In addition to real estate brokerage, GMAC Home Services LLC provides comprehensive relocation, mortgage and real estate brokerage franchise services.

