Top Las Vegas REALTOR Launches LasVegasHomeTracker.com

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2014 --Rob Flitton, “The Closer”, and Ilona Nowak, each a top Vegas REALTOR and real estate agent in Las Vegas, have launched an innovative new website designed to provide homebuyers with a perfect experiencing when shopping for a Las Vegas home. Not only does LasVegasHomeTracker.com have a brilliant and constantly-updated interactive map, but it also has a trademarked map for finding Las Vegas homes by zip code.



“Today’s homebuyers want information at their fingertips without having to make numerous trips into the field or to tie themselves down”, said Flitton. “and technology makes this readily available to them. Our internet search tools are designed to find perfect for sale homes in Las Vegas.”



LasVegasHomeTracker.com is designed to allow users an alternative to sites like Zillow, Trulia and Realtor.com, which not everyone enjoys because of the vast information one must filter, and because these sites notoriously have data that is not up to date.



Said Flitton, “almost every day a homebuyer will tell me that those big name websites wasted their time - they saw what they thought was an active listing and it turned out to be sold a long time prior, and this can be very frustrating. Our new website is in direct sync with the Las Vegas MLS data and always accurate and up to date.”



About Rob Flitton

A highly successful Vegas REALTOR and real estate agent in Las Vegas, and a negotiation and internet marketing specialist with over 30 years of experience and is responsible for more than $250 million in transactions.



About Ilona Nowak

An astonishingly talented REALTOR and real estate agent in Las Vegas with an impeccable ability to work with clients.