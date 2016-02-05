Top Line Jag Repair Set to Release New Video Spot During Super Bowl 50

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2016 --Today, a Washington DC Metro Area small business, TOP LINE JAG REPAIR, is excited to announce the launch of its Super Bowl spot, "Quality Brake Service." The spot, created and produced in-house, will debut during halftime festivities of Super Bowl 50 on Feb. 7, 2016 and will be the only spot to debut exclusively on YouTube.com.



"I can't predict who will win the Super Bowl, but I can say you always win big with service here at Top Line Jag Repair" said Debbie Harrill, female owner of Top Line Jag Repair. "We are very excited to debut our "Brake Service" spot during the 50th Super Bowl to let everyone know about our superior commitment to Jaguar repair."



To further support "Brake Service'" on social media, Top Line Jag Repair will leverage Twitter, Facebook and its own web site to drive video views and engagement surrounding the spot. Using Facebook, Top Line Jag Repair will tap into an audience of people who have interacted with previous Top Line Jag Repair-related content, and retarget them to serve additional content, conversations and engagement related to Jaguar repair and service. On game day, Top Line Jag Repair will use a mix of pre-planned and relevant real-time content to add texture to the "Brake Service" campaign and its culminating moment when the spot airs during the halftime festivities.



"Our "Brake Service" spot is inspiring and has been an incredible opportunity to engage in a real and meaningful way with Jaguar owners," said Debbie Harrill. "We are very proud to put a small business near the big game, and thrilled to see how this campaign's not only fueled the success of Top Line Jag Repair, but many of the Jaguar owners who need honest and quality repairs."



About Top Line Jag Repair

Top Line Jag Repair has worked ONLY ON JAGUAR® cars for 26 years. A female owned business in a male dominated field, Top Line Jag Repair's elite Jaguar® staff has the talent to identify Jaguar® specific repairs both electronically and mechanically which is becoming a lost ability in the automotive repair trade. They have the Jaguar® Factory Computer and EXPERTISE on Jaguar® to identify repairs that a regular mechanic will not see until its a big problem costing the Jaguar® customer lots of money. Many other shops throughout the Washington DC Metro area send their Jaguar® repairs to Top Line Jag Shop when they can't determine the problem. Most automotive repair shops and dealers pay their mechanics commission, the Jaguar® Mechanics & Jaguar® Technicians of Top Line Jag Repair are paid SALARY. Top Line Jag Repair a full-service Jaguar® repair shop whose Jaguar® mechanics and Jaguar® technicians know the sophisticated details of every Jaguar® automobile manufactured since the 1940's. Top Line Jag Repair has the best Jaguar® repair service you will find anywhere!



