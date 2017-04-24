Top Los Angeles Colonoscopy Center Offers New Third Eye Colonoscopy Technique

Double board-certified gastroenterologist Dr. Peyton P. Berookim is a highly-rated colonoscopy Los Angeles specialist. Committed to the health and well-being of his patients, Dr. Berookim and his colonoscopy in Los Angeles team maintain a high standard of patient care. Servicing patients throughout the greater Los Angeles area, Dr. Berookim’s private office is located at 150 N Robertson Boulevard, Suite #204, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 (310-271-1122).