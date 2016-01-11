Top Los Angeles Spine Surgeon Offers Cutting-Edge Spine Surgery and Treatments

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2016 --Dr. Hooman M. Melamed, board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon, has announced that he is offering cutting-edge spinal surgery to residents of Los Angeles and surrounding communities. Dr. Melamed is revered for his acumen as a Los Angeles spine surgeon and has been the recipient of several awards and honorable mentions. The Spine Surgeon in Los Angeles has been featured on numerous media outlets including KTLA channel 5 news, and several times as a guest speaker on the Doctors Show, discussing various themes, such as life-saving scoliosis surgery. He specializes in out-patient procedures as well as minimally invasive surgeries.



The Los Angeles spine surgeon received a bachelor's of science from U.C.L.A. where he studied neuroscience, and then received his medical degree from Pittsburgh University School of Medicine. He completed his residency at the Orthopedic Surgery department at the University of Illinois at Chicago. As a resident, he received substantial training in surgery related to spinal deformity at Shriners Hospital. Shortly thereafter, the Spine Surgeon in Los Angeles was the recipient of fellowship training at Cedars Sinai's division of Spinal Disorders, in complex, minimally invasive surgery.



Dr Melamed's in-depth training has aided in distinguishing him as a leading practitioner of corrective spinal surgery. The Los Angeles spine surgeon is at the head of a very exclusive and highly distinguished list of world-renowned spinal surgeons.



About Dr. Melamed

Dr. Melamed encourages his clients to schedule time to review their possible treatment options to determine if the Los Angeles spine surgeon's services are in line with what the patient is seeking. During the consultation, the client and the spine surgeon in Los Angeles can decide if surgical mediation is necessary or if conservative care will be sufficient to alleviate the discomfort.



For further information please visit TheSpinePro.com or call us at 310-574-0405.