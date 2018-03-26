Top Luxury Trips for 2018

Sun Valley, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2018 --1) Luxury Lodge to Lodge Trek to Machu Picchu



A physical challenge worth every ounce of effort! Like Inca royalty, experience the Salkantay Lodge to Lodge Trek to Machu Picchu in style. Each day's impressive trek ends with a hot shower in a cozy lodge, complemented by a massage or a dip in an outdoor jacuzzi, followed by a gourmet Peruvian meal with select wines and all provided with highly personalized service by local staff.



Groups starting at $3885/person!



2) Luxury Everest Base Camp Trek



Hike to Everest Base Camp staying at the very best lodges in the Khumbu Valley.This 17-day itinerary includes 13 days of trekking and 4 days in Kathmandu. The trek passes through the picturesque Sherpa village of Namche Bazaar and then continue through an enchanting landscape on your journey to Everest Base Camp. There will be plenty of time to enjoy the culture of the Sherpas and visit ancient monasteries as you admire the landscape and mountains.



Starting at $2995/person!



3) Luxury Kilimanjaro Trek



We are now offering a Luxury Kilimanjaro upgrade and a Super-Luxury upgrade. Climb in comfort! These can be added to any of the routes and for any number of days.



Luxury 8-Day Lemosho Trek starts at $3740/person!



4) Luxury Kenya SkySafari



In this 8-Day Luxury SkySafari, you fly between the national parks and stay in 5-star accommodations. You will visit the Masai Mara, Kenya's most famous national park, Amboseli known for large herds of elephants and views of Mt. Kilimanjaro, and Meru with its rhino sanctuary.



Starting at $6945/person!



5) Luxury Argentina Cowboy Adventure



Get to know the life of the Argentine cowboys, or "gauchos" in the tranquility of a ranch surrounded by the most incredible scenery. Stroll through uninhabited forests, appreciate nature's contrasting colors and gaze upon the impressive mountains of Argentina's Patagonia. Explore the spots most tourists miss by discovering hidden glaciers and adventuring to where nature's maximum beauty is displayed in this Argentina Ranch Adventure.



Starting at $3995/person!