New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2023 --The Manhattan, New York based Facial Plastic Surgery Group of NYC announced today that the cosmetic facial plastic surgery practice has noticed a significant increase in patients seeking facelift surgery. The founder and medical director, Dr. Mansher Singh, noted, "Within the past several months, our patient coordinators have seen a distinguishable uptick in virtual and in-person facelift consultation requests with our New York based team". The double Ivy League trained plastic surgeon is renowned for his specialty work in facial plastic surgery, such as: deep plane facelifts, mid-face lifts, and mini facelifts in the New York metro area.



"We routinely perform a variety of facelift procedures at our Upper East Side Manhattan based practice, utilizing only the latest and greatest in cutting-edge technology and surgical techniques. Our practice prides itself on providing patients with top-level, customized care in a boutique surgical environment, which is why many New Yorkers entrust us to actualize their aesthetic goals".



Cosmetic facial surgery continues to rise in widespread national popularity, with research suggesting that North America dominated the aesthetic facial surgery market in 2021 and 2022. The National Institute of Health reported an upshoot in individuals interested in facial plastic surgery as a result of an increase in social media ads for facial plastic surgery.



The Facial Plastic Surgery Group of NYC's founder and medical director, Dr. Mansher Singh (and his team) specializes in individualized complex cosmetic facial procedures for patients seeking to rejuvenate and revitalize their facial contour. Dr. Singh and his dedicated team are highly trained in facial aesthetic surgery and strive to provide patients with dramatic, yet natural-looking results that reflect their anatomical and cosmetic surgery needs.



About Dr. Mansher Singh

Dr. Mansher Singh, medical director of the Facial Plastic Surgery Group of NYC (located on the Upper East Side in Manhattan, NYC) is a Harvard, Yale and Johns Hopkins trained surgeon. After completing general surgery, he spent another 3 years specializing in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. Johns Hopkins Hospital has been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the United States for 21 consecutive years by US News. During his plastic surgery training, Dr. Singh mastered his skills in complex facial plastic surgery (facelift surgery) by training under visionaries and leaders of Plastic Surgery. He also served as a chief resident in Plastic & Reconstructive surgery department at Johns Hopkins.



Dr. Mansher Singh

Facial Plastic Surgery Group of NYC

905 5th Avenue, Floor 1

New York, NY 10021

(646) 233-4175

https://www.facialplasticsurgerygroupnyc.com/best-facelift-plastic-surgeon-upper-east-side-manhattan-ny