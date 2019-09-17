Montreal, QC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2019 --Perkuto, a provider of Marketo-centric solutions for enterprise organizations, announced a complimentary, four-city workshop series on how to rethink marketing operations and digital marketing processes. Addressing the biggest pain points for marketing operations professionals— ever-increasing workloads, limited resources and MarTech challenges— Perkuto, Marketo Engage, Adobe, and Microsoft are teaming up to present the Fall Marketing Impact Talk series. This four-city series kicks off on September 24 in Montreal and will feature insightful sessions and valuable networking opportunities for attendees.



From a focus on generating higher quality leads, to syncing marketing and sales data, to effective operational workflows, this series has something for every marketing operations leader. Best practices and new technology capabilities will be presented and representatives from Perkuto, Marketo Engage, Adobe, and Microsoft will be on hand to answer questions, including a Tech Clinic before the presentations begin. "Marketing operations is the backbone of marketing. We're excited to share new approaches to traditional MOPS processes and how to alleviate bottlenecks and stress for MOPS teams. We're also very pleased to partner with Marketo, Adobe and Microsoft in this venture— all leaders in the MarTech space," commented Sarah Frazier, VP of Marketing for Perkuto.



MARKETING IMPACT TALKS SCHEDULE



The series will kick off on September 24 in Montreal, before traveling to New York City on September 25. The final two stops will take the series to Toronto on October 8 and Chicago on October 9. During these workshops, speakers from Perkuto will present on key marketing operations topics. The marketing impact workshops run from 3-6PM and will end in a happy hour social. Sessions include:



Stop Blaming Technology, It's You

Innovations Driving Marketing Operations

Connecting the Data Dots - Reporting and Attribution

Insights From The Trenches / Q&A



FOR MORE INFORMATION



Attendance to the Marketing Impact Talks is complimentary but does require pre-registration to reserve seats. Full teams are encouraged to attend together. For more information about the Marketing Impact Talks or to reserve your seat, visit: http://bit.ly/31xBzyo



About Perkuto

Perkuto helps leading brands orchestrate memorable customer experiences through flawless operation of marketing technology. Our team of Marketo experts assist in eliminating infrastructure uncertainties, safeguarding against campaign errors, improving marketing performance, and executing high-volume campaigns. Perkuto is a certified service partner for Marketo Engage, Adobe, Bizible, and Microsoft. Learn more at Perkuto.com