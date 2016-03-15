Top Milwaukee Area Dentist Dr. Gina Ostrand Offers Comprehensive Whitening Services for Patients' Smiles Transformations

Pewaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2016 --Dr. Gina Ostrand, a top rated Milwaukee area dentist, offers comprehensive teeth whitening services to help patients achieve brighter, more attractive smiles. Dr. Ostrand and her staff use a variety of effective teeth whitening methods, which are determined based on each individual's situation. However, each offers patients a painless, non-invasive way to dramatically improve the appearance of their smiles.



Although over-the-counter teeth whitening products are available, Dr. Ostrand highly recommends making an appointment to discuss the best option for each patient. For many, over-the-counter products are not as effective. Ostrand Family Dentistry has access to products with higher intensity and therefore, better results.



Dr. Ostrand's office offers customized trays with professional strength whitening, pre-filled disposable tray whitening, and touch-up kits. The tray method requires getting impressions. From these impressions, trays are made specifically for each patient. A carbamide peroxide or hydrogen peroxide gel is then placed into the tray, and it is then placed into the mouth for no less than 30 minutes. This process is repeated daily for up to 2 weeks.



There are three different strengths of gel. Typically, a higher strength gel generates a higher tendency of reaction or sensitivity but is recommended for darker stained teeth. Additionally, it may take longer for noticeable improvement and teeth whitening must be maintained every so often due to the natural effects of daily fading.



In addition to teeth whitening services, Dr. Gina Ostrand and her staff at Ostrand family dentistry also offer a variety of other general and cosmetic dental services for Pewaukee patients. Some of these services include standard cleanings and exams, fillings, crowns, and cosmetic services like clear orthodontic aligners and porcelain veneers.



About Dr. Gina Ostrand

A graduate of Marquette University School of Dentistry in 1992, Dr. Gina Ostrand also completed a general practice residency at Loyola University Medical Center. With more than 20 years of dental practice in the Milwaukee area and establishment of Ostrand Family Dentistry in 2009, she is now one of the top rated dentists in the Milwaukee area.



To learn more about Dr. Gina Ostrand and the variety of general as well as cosmetic dental services she offers at Ostrand Family Dentistry in Pewaukee, WI, please visit www.ostrandfamilydentistry.com.