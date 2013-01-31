Top Moving Penny Stocks in the News: (OTCQB: ECAU), (OTCPINK: AAMRQ)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2013 --Echo Automotive, Inc. (OTCQB: ECAU) announced and is very pleased to welcome celebrated motorsports personality and industry advocate, Mr. ArieLuyendyk to its Advisory Board.



"As well as his extraordinary skills on the racetrack, Arie is passionate, informed and engaged as a supporter of automotive innovation," comments Echo COO and Managing Director, Patrick van den Bossche.



"We are thrilled to have his expertise, enthusiasm, visibility and broad industry relationships to aid us as we spread the word about the exciting possibilities our EchoDrive™ system offers. I have known Arie for a number of years and it's a real pleasure to draw on his experiences as a consummate professional, especially in the area of automotive innovation."



AMR Corporation (OTCPINK:AAMRQ)announced that it has signed a 12-year capacity purchase agreement with Republic Airways Holdings to provide large regional jet flying for the first time in the company's history.



American Airlines focuses on providing an exceptional travel experience across the globe, serving more than 260 airports in more than 50 countries and territories. American's fleet of nearly 900 aircraft fly more than 3,500 daily flights worldwide from hubs in Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami and New York. American flies to nearly 100 international locations including important markets such as London, Madrid, Sao Paulo and Tokyo.



