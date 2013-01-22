Top Moving Stocks: (NYSE: NOK), (NYSE: ALU)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2013 --Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) opened at $4.49 and is trading in the range of $4.48 and $4.60 in the latest trading session. It is currently at $4.57, up 3.12 percent from its previous close of $4.43. Nokia shows bullish trend and the stock’s first resistance level is at $4.69. Upon breaching this level, the stock may touch $5.06. On the downside, it may slip to $4.50. Nokia deals in telecommunication hardware and services. The company is based out of Finland and offers smartphones and regular phones under various brand names including Vertu.



Find out more on NOK by getting the free full report here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=NOK



Alcatel Lucent SA (NYSE: ALU) shows bullish trend as the stock is trading up in its latest session. It opened the session at $1.67 and remained in $1.66 and $1.69 price range during the session so far. The stock is currently 1.22 percent higher at $1.67. Alcatel Lucent’s first resistance level is at $1.73. Upon breaching this level, the stock may go as high as $1.79. Alcatel Lucent has traded 3.752 million shares so far. The company stock is up on the news of its winning Reliance contract for managing fixed and mobile networks in India. The contract is likely to be worth in the range of $1 billion.



Find out more on ALU by getting the free full report here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=ALU



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009