Top Multiple Sclerosis Experts Headline Conference Focused on Comprehensive Approach to Care

Hackensack, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2016 --The preeminent conference for multiple sclerosis health care professionals, the 3 0th Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) Annual Meeting, presents opening day lectures with some of the top minds in MS research, treatment and comprehensive care. Taking place June 1-4, 2016 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD, the robust educational agenda includes opening lectures as well as panel discussions and continuing education programs for physicians, physician assistants, nurses, pharmacists, psychologists, occupational therapists, and social workers.



"The CMSC Annual Meeting features national and international MS experts who represent the best in clinical care and research," said June Halper, Chief Executive Officer, CMSC. "Attendees will walk away with a greater understanding of the comprehensive management of the disease and learn about the next evolution of MS care."



Fred D. Lublin, MD, FAAN, FANA, opens the CMSC Annual Meeting with the John F. Kurtzke Memorial Lecture on "Do Relapses Really Matter?"



Dr. Lublin will offer a fresh examination employing the most recent evidence and expert opinion about how relapses affect clinical outcomes in multiple sclerosis.



On Thursday, June 2nd, the Presidential Lecture by Daniel Pelletier, MD, will cover "Genetic Variations Relating to Glutamate Concentration in the Brain." Dr. Pelletier will examine glutamate and other in vivo biomarkers in MS, and how current research employs advanced imaging technologies to estimate the concentrations of targeted molecules in the brain, opening a new era of genotype-phenotype studies using more specific endophenotypic quantitative traits to discover relevant biological pathways associated with progressive disease.



The John Whitaker Memorial Lecture takes place on Friday, June 3rd. Jerry S. Wolinsky, MD will present "Milestones in MS – Mostly Missed When They Happened." This presentation will be a personalized account of what may have been milestones for change that were initially ignored. The goal is to emphasize how what may have seemed at the time to have been curious observations at the bedside or in the laboratory can have rather profound consequences years later.



Jack Antel, MD will deliver the Donald Paty Memorial Lecture on Saturday, June 4th. "Multiple Sclerosis: Can the Damage be Undone?" will discuss how preventing or reversing the tissue damage in multiple sclerosis (MS) will be dependent on recognizing the underlying mechanisms.



In addition to the daily opening lectures, the CMSC Annual Meeting presents unique educational opportunities that include roundtable discussions and the Meet the Professor Dinner on June 1st. Suhayl Dhib-Jalbut, MD will review the status of Personalized Medicine in MS.



There are also full courses on "Diagnosing and Misdiagnosing MS;" "Current Topics and Trends in MS Rehabilitation;" and timely topics that include "Treatment of Depression and Other Mental Health Problems in MS;" "Metabolism in MS and Related Conditions;" "Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis;" and" Advances in Screening, Assessment, and Treatment of Cognitive Dysfunction in MS."



The 3 0th CMSC Annual Meeting is the only North America event that provides health care professionals, from a wide range of medical disciplines and from all over the world, with the latest information, treatment advancements, and research in comprehensive care in multiple sclerosis.



About Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC)

CMSC, the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers, is the leading educational, training, and networking organization for MS healthcare professionals and researchers. The CMSC member network includes more than 11,000 international healthcare clinicians and scientists committed to MS care as well as more than 60 Veterans Administration MS Programs and 225 MS Centers in the US, Canada, and Europe. The 30th CMSC Annual Meeting, the largest gathering of MS professionals in North America, will take place June 1-4, 2016, in National Harbor, Maryland, just outside of Washington, DC.



