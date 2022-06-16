Top-Notch eCommerce Builder AllValue to Drive the Explosive Sales in Social Commerce

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2022 --The eCommerce sector is in a state of transformation, with social media playing a constant role. It's no longer about actively using social platforms for a presence but rather using it to nurture brand engagement and loyalty, all to increase eCommerce sales.



Social media giant WeChat, especially in the Chinese community, takes the lead in obtaining traffic from social media as more consumers are embracing the mobile app as an integral part of their daily lives, spending double the time on it than on many other platforms. This surge in usage has resulted in a shift away from using WeChat only as a communication platform to one that combines communication and commerce.



To that end, WeChat stores have now become the avenue for brands' looking to explore global markets. However, issues that pertain to group buying and direct commerce traffic still need answering for eCommerce outfits to fully utilize WeChat's social commerce power. Sensing the issues that need to resolve, eCommerce solutions provider - AllValue developed robust integrations with WeChat to unlock the explosive potential of social commerce.



Integrating AllValue with Your WeChat Business Takes Your Marketing Efforts to The Next Level



AllValue is an eCommerce software tool that facilitates the entire process of setting up an eCommerce platform. AllValue delivers on everything from website creation, merchandise allocation, product logistics, and marketing so that small and large merchants can grow.



AllValue's WeChat integration, called the WeChat mini program, enables merchants to create and manage standalone stores on the WeChat ecosystem. That way, eCommerce merchants can harness the explosive potential of social commerce. The primary features of the WeChat Mini Program revolve around:



1.Delivering a multichannel distribution so that consumers can enjoy a seamless shopping experience, thereby improving conversions for eCommerce merchants.



2.Enabling fast-order placements. WeChat's private domain traffic via live streaming and other events can quickly translate to sales through one-click orders.



3.Facilitating WeChat's community operation. The Mini Program grants merchants unfettered access to WeChat's vibrant community, also making it easy to make payments and driving sales.



These core features clearly highlight why the AllValue platform is gaining the attention of many eCommerce merchants across diverse niches, as they can now harness the following benefits:



1. Improved conversions: AllValue's marketing prowess powered by WeChat Mini Program enables merchants to reach more audiences in the WeChat ecosystem, to basically turn leads into sales.



2. Ease of use: The WeChat Mini Program is set up with the average merchant as a case study. The integration has clear and concise CTA's and a simple user interface that anyone can get started within no time. What is more, no development cost is required as AllValue's WeChat mini program is programmed to provide an all-in-one solution.



3. Access to the entire WeChat community: AllValue integrates different marketing channels in the WeChat ecosystem to achieve fission marketing, including live streaming, WeChat video channels, group buying, affiliate marketing, etc.



In this way, AllValue grants sellers access to over one billion potential customers worldwide. With AllValue, merchants have the capability to create and nurture their own private traffic.



4. Tailored customer experience: The AllValue WeChat Integration nurtures community operations that conform with users' behavioral patterns, which goes a long way to better the customer experience.



Operating a WeChat Store Using AllValue



Using the WeChat Mini program by AllValue is straightforward. Merchants can get started on the WeChat Mini program in as little as 5 minutes by following these steps.



1.Visit the website www.allvalue.com.



2.Log in, or Sign up if you are yet to create an account.



3.Once logged in, navigate to the AllValue WeChat Mini Program section.



4.The WeChat section has a clear guide for users to access the WeChat community.



5.Follow the guide and start your WeChat eCommerce journey.



WeChat's capacity to enable global businesses to facilitate eCommerce through group buying activities and private domain traffic makes the platform stand out amongst its peers. As a result, eCommerce merchants worldwide are increasingly taking the leap to fully harness the potential of social commerce.



For brands to unlock more value on WeChat, the WeChat mini program by AllValue makes it easy for merchants to connect with consumers and potential consumers on WeChat and emphasize the social elements of their accounts. By following the steps outlined here, you should be able to successfully set up your own business on WeChat and start tapping into its explosive potential.



About AllValue

AllValue is an eCommerce software tool that can organize, implement, and integrate social media platforms as you journey into social commerce. AllValue's features include fast website building, product management, orders and logistics, store operations, marketing and promotion service, data analysis. Visit AllValue for more information on how AllValue adds value to your global business.



