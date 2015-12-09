Top NYC Plastic Surgeon, Douglas Senderoff MD, FACS, Reports Trend in Couples Seeking Plastic Surgery

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2015 --NYC board-certified plastic surgeon Douglas Senderoff, MD, FACS announces a sharp rise in the amount of couples seeking plastic surgery procedures. According to Dr. Senderoff numerous couples have been presenting to his Park Avenue South (Manhattan, New York) plastic surgery practice desiring surgical and nonsurgical procedures on the same day so they can recover together.



Dr. Senderoff states, "Last week I performed a breast augmentation on a woman followed by liposuction on her husband on the same day." Dr. Senderoff adds, "This week I performed buttock augmentation on a woman followed by hair transplantation on her husband on the same day."



Dr. Senderoff noticed as men have become interested in plastic surgery they often inquire about cosmetic enhancement procedures for themselves during the consultation for their loved one.



According to Dr. Senderoff undergoing a surgical procedure with your significant other can be a bonding experience. A recent patient who underwent liposuction on the same day his wife underwent breast augmentation surgery by Dr. Senderoff remarked, "It was easy to empathize with my wife during the healing process since we shared the same concerns regarding healing and the potential results of surgery."



Although going through the transformational experience of plastic surgery as a couple can potentially strengthen a relationship there are several concerns. Dr. Senderoff warns, "after a surgical procedure it is important to have adequate resources available so that each patient can be taken care of properly. While it is a romantic notion that each partner will take care of the other it is important to have a responsible person available during the postoperative period that is not incapacitated and fully available to help in the recovery. Is also important that each member of the couple feel that the surgery was their decision and not something forced upon them."



"Having undergone surgery and the resultant healing process with my husband has brought our relationship even closer with a unique connection that other couples could not imagine", Tami T (pictured in image recovering with her husband).



For More Information:

Douglas Senderoff, MD, FACS

461 Park Avenue South, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10016

212-481-3939

http://www.drsenderoff.com