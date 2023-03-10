Top NYC Plastic Surgeon, Matthew DelMauro MD, Announces Increase in Men Seeking Liposuction

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2023 --The Manhattan, New York based Body Sculpting Center of NYC announced today that the cosmetic body sculpting practice has noticed a significant increase in male patients seeking liposuction surgery. Founder and medical director of the Body Sculpting Center of NYC, Dr. Matthew DelMauro, noted "There has been a steep, steady uptick in men seeking liposuction consultations at our clinic to combat stress-induced weight gain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic".



"Many people developed disordered eating habits as a result of stress associated with COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a spike in weight gain amongst the U.S. population. Our New York based cosmetic body sculpting plastic surgery practice continues to see an influx of new patient consultations, specifically men interested in liposuction procedures", said Dr. DelMauro. The Body Sculpting Center of NYC closely observes plastic surgery trends in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic to effectively address the unique needs of each patient.



According to the American Psychological Association (APA), roughly 42% of U.S. adults suffered from undesired weight gain during the pandemic, with an average increase of 29 pounds. The board certified NYC based plastic surgeon at the Body Sculpting Center of NYC and talented team are dedicated to providing patients with dramatic, yet natural-looking body sculpting results that reflect the aesthetic and anatomical needs of each patient.



The top rated plastic surgeon Dr. DelMauro and his New York based Body Sculpting Center of NYC team routinely perform customized liposuction procedures to ensure each cosmetic surgery patient achieves their desired body sculpt and contour.



About Body Sculpting Center of NYC

Best in class, board certified Manhattan (New York) plastic surgeon, Dr. Matthew DelMauro, is the medical director of the top rated Body Sculpting Center of NYC. Body sculpting is the fastest growing category in the aesthetic plastic surgery market. Dr. DelMauro is a top national expert and nationally renowned body sculpting specialist plastic surgeon. Our board certified NYC plastic surgeon's particular expertise includes minimally invasive liposuction (liposuction 360), breast implants and breast reductions, fat transfer to the hips, breast, and shoulders, mommy makeovers, tummy tucks, male liposuction and body contouring, buttock lifts (BBL), body lifts and arm lift plastic surgery.



