Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2014 --Organic trends are booming in everything from food to fabrics, and even organic mattresses are on the rise as people seek to buy healthier and cleaner household products.



Best Mattress Reviews, a blog on all subjects bed-related, recently produced a guide titled, “Top Organic Mattress Brands in 2014 Compared.” Published November 11, the article caters to shoppers specifically seeking organic mattress information.



The Organic Trade Association estimates that 78% of American households regularly buy organic goods, and non-food organic sectors like fabrics continue seeing dramatic growth. In their surveys, family health remains the key motivating factor for organic shoppers.



In the past few years, mattresses have recently become a subject of scrutiny for many eco-friendly and natural-minded families. Concerns largely stem from flame retardants and other chemicals with limited safety testing.



Despite growing concern and demand, information remains fairly limited and there are few organic mattress options in most conventional mattress stores and retail outlets. Best Mattress Reviews developed this guide in response to growing demand for information on organic beds, aiming to explain the basics for consumers.



Best Mattress Reviews explains “need to know” facts such as the basics of organic terminology and the most frequently seen certifications and standards. The guide also gives tips for comparing different mattress types and other important questions to ask when shopping.



The article also offers a side-by-side comparison of the eight top organic mattress brands, including Naturepedic, Astrabeds, Lifekind, and others. In simplified table format, readers can easily compare materials, pricing, and guarantees for all brands.



Detailed value comparisons of several latex and innerspring models from the nine brands are also presented, with the blog highlighting top deals from Astrabeds, Naturepedic, and others starting under $2000.



The organic mattress guide and comparisons are available in full on the Best Mattress Reviews website along with several other bedding guides and informative articles.



About BestMattress-Reviews.org

BestMattress-Reviews.org is a bed blog dedicated to providing mattress and sleep product information. On the blog, independent industry professionals provide expert opinions and recommendations backed by research and customer reviews. The website aims to make the buying and research process a little simpler by collecting and analyzing information in a digestible, enjoyable format.