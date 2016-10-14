Top Philadelphia Caterer, 12th Street Catering, Announces New Fall Menu

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2016 --One of the top caterers in Philadelphia, 12th Street Catering, is introducing a new fall menu for weddings and corporate events. Taking flavors from the season, 12th Street Catering's new butternut squash appetizer station includes a squash & parsnip soup shooter; squash & black bean taco with smoked pepper crema; squash, fennel and ricotta bruschetta; and butternut squash couscous salad.



"With the new butternut squash appetizer station, we were really looking to have some fun with this locally-grown, seasonal ingredient. Butternut squash is truly a versatile vegetable and wonderful comfort food in the cooler months," says Jon Jividen, lead chef at 12th Street Catering.



12th Street Catering's new seasonal dinner buffet menu includes a maple & cider glazed turkey breast; pan-seared salmon with preserved lemon, shallots & chardonnay reduction; roasted brussels sprouts with smoked paprika, brown sugar & pancetta; late harvest rice pilaf with wheat berries, lentils & baby garbanzo beans; and a kale salad with candied dates. The seasonal menu represents just one way that 12th Street Catering custom-tailors their menu offerings to match the palates of their guests.



"We believe in giving guests what they came for—amazing food and a dazzling display. We customize our menu for each and every event we're a part of. You'll never find the same pre-packaged menu at a 12th Street catered event," says Michele Leff, owner of 12th Street Catering.



In addition to seasonal menus and endless customizations for event hosts, this Philadelphia caterer also has an in-house pastry chef that bakes unique desserts. The new fall menu includes an autumn spice whoopee pie, apple-cranberry macaroon and maple bourbon pecan tart.



About 12th Street Catering

12th Street Catering is a professional catering company located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania that believes people eat with their eyes first. 12th Street Catering offers full-service catering and décor for weddings, corporate events, non-profit galas and more and is the preferred vendor at dozens of venues in Greater Philadelphia.



12th Street Catering works directly with brides and event hosts to create a truly unique menu for their guests to enjoy. From locally-sourced produce to flavor-rich dishes prepared to perfection, the 12th Street Catering culinary team utilizes quality ingredients in thoughtfully-designed displays.



Through savory and reliable drop-off options, as well as innovative full-service menus, 12th Street Catering serves Philadelphia's premier corporate conferences, business lunches, and private parties.



For more information about full-service catering and drop-off menu options visit 12stcatering.com or call 215-386-8595.