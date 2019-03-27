Top Producing Real Estate Team Win Awards

Williamsville, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2019 --Enas Latif Sales Team from Hunt Real Estate celebrated their accomplishments recently at an award show. The team won ninth by Premium Mortgage top 100 agent award based on the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors. They were also named fifth by Hunt Real Estate per number of units sold and also volume.



"We are so proud to be recognized by our peers," Enas Latif said. "We appreciate all of our clients and strive to continue to give excellent service."



The awards are given to real estate agents and/or teams who exceed in sales and customer service. With decades of combined service, the Enas Latif Sales Team pride themselves on overcoming obstacles to meet the needs of their clients.



About the Enas Latif Sales Team

Enas Latif Sales Team is the team behind the dream, an award-winning WNY Premier Team that is top-producing, ranked 5th place company-wide and in the top 1% of local Realtors. The team specializes in residential, new homes, vacant land, investments, and commercial properties. Whether you are buying or selling a home ... it is in your best interest to be represented by a Realtor who understands the market, home values, and utilizes the latest marketing techniques. Whether you are buying or selling it is in your best interest to be represented by a Realtor who understands the market, home values and utilizes the latest marketing techniques.



