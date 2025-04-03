Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2025 --When it comes to custom packing tape, clients need to take the time to ask some important questions about the product they are ordering and where they are ordering it from. At Phoenix Tape & Supply, they have gotten many different questions from clients over the years, but some are more common than others, and they can really make a difference in the expectations and experience of clients. Some of these may seem obvious, but getting a solid answer from a prospective provider can give clues as to how they handle orders and how they value their clients. Below they will list the top 5 questions that are asked about picking custom packing tape. Contact them today to discuss custom packing tape needs further.



What is the lead time for a custom packing tape? If clients have a special event or date that they want to be able to use the custom packing tape for, they will need to be sure to have everything submitted on time, and that they are aware of how long an order will take. Phoenix Tape prints and ships in 3 weeks.



What will the custom tape look like? It might be a logo, a tagline that is associated with the organization, contact information, or other items. Having a goal for the custom packing tape is the right approach. Phoenix Tape provides a digital proof showing exactly what the tape will look like.



What type of tape is best suited for the packing needs? There are different types of tape because they each offer different pros and cons that can affect how they are applied and how packages stay sealed. If clients know that a specific type of tape is their tape of choice, Phoenix Tape will make sure that they get this same kind of tape for their custom packing tape order.



What colors and fonts align with the brand? Because the custom packing tape is a visual representation of the brand, clients need to use the right colors and fonts like they do on any other marketing materials. Phoenix Tape can color match any PMS color.



What size and width of tape is needed? For some organizations, two-inch-wide tape is perfect for their needs, while others may need the three-inch-wide tape. Be sure to know what size tape is needed for the custom packing tape order.



When clients haven't ordered custom packing tape before, or they are looking to switch to a different supplier, it really helps to know what they are getting by ordering a sample of the tape style that they are looking for. Phoenix Tape & Supply offers this ability for clients to order a sample of their tapes so clients can see the quality of the printing as well as the materials. From there they can help get an order of custom packing tape going.



Clients may have other questions besides these common ones, and they are ready to help at Phoenix Tape & Supply. They can help to walk clients through the ordering process while answering all of their questions so that they can feel confident when ordering and receiving their custom packing tape order. Contact them today to learn more and get started on an order.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply



Phoenix Tape & Supply provides affordable custom-printed tape to all-sized companies throughout their vast service area. They serve customers in a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, automotive, distribution, electronics and manufacturing. This inclusive business model allows them to accommodate orders as small as one case for small businesses to larger skid quantities for large scale factories. Learn more at www.phoenix-tape.com.