Top Rated Online Music Recording Studio Adds Offline Partner Studio in Chicago

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2015 --A highly rated full service, online music production studio, SongCat is pleased to announce the opening of its first Partner Studio, a physical production studio located in Chicago, Illinois, offering high quality recording services for clients looking to record songs in a professional studio. This Partner Studio location is the first of many, with more expected to open in New York, Los Angeles, and Florida in the coming months.



Most music production companies offer only one type of service, either an offline recording studio in one location or online music production services. SongCat is unique in offering both top rated online music production, mixing and mastering services, as well as an extensive Partner Studio network for musicians looking to record their songs in a professional recording studio near them.



About SongCat

SongCat is a top rated online music production facility having produced approximately 300 songs in its first year of operation for up and coming songwriters and singers. One of the leaders in the industry, its service is consistently top rated by its clients. Offering music production in any genre from Pop to Country, Rock and R&B, songwriters, lyricists and singers worldwide utilize SongCat's services from the comfort of their home.



SongCat's complete services are now available for musicians wanting to use online services as well as those desiring to record music in a studio. SongCat is a one stop shop for all things music production related. Its Partner Studios offer the best solution for bands recording their own instruments as well as singers who use SongCat's online services for their music production, but want to record vocals in a SongCat Partner Studio.



Chris Erhardt, CEO and head of production states, "We will always be a music production company focused on making professionally produced music available online for songwriters that don't play and sing their songs, or singers that need help producing their music. However, we realize that an online solution is not suitable for everyone. Many bands are looking for an affordable and professional physical studio to record their music, and we're happy to be able to provide just that in different locations with the goal of covering the entire US and Canada in the very near future."



Among SongCat's clients are professional songwriters such as Bobby Boyd, whose credits include Garth Brooks and George Strait among others. After using SongCat's online production services, Bobby exclaimed, "I am very impressed with the production and service from SongCat.... They take the time to make sure you are satisfied with their demo and production work. I would recommend SongCat for a great professional demo at a low cost..."