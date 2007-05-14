Top Scottsdale Realtor Makes Canadian Clients Feel at Home

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2007 -- Buying a new home can be a difficult process for anyone. When that new home is also in a new country, the potential for stress and confusion can increase significantly. Fortunately, for international clients looking to purchase real estate in the greater Phoenix area, Scottsdale Realtor Echo Farrell has the right formula to make the move to America as easy as apple pie.



Recognizing that each real estate client has different needs and a different background, Farrell – who recently joined the Keller Williams Realty team – gladly provides her international clients with extra attention and service.



“We serve a lot of international clients, including many from Canada, who are looking to move to Phoenix, Scottsdale or Paradise Valley and purchase a new home, a vacation spot or an investment property,” said Farrell. “For most of these clients, the weather, golf courses, mountains and affordability of Arizona are very appealing. However, moving to a new country can be daunting. We make sure our clients are comfortable. We answer all their questions, do some hand-holding and let them move at their own pace.”



While Farrell works hard to minimize any culture shock for her international real estate clients, she also helps smooth out the clerical issues that accompany a move to a new country. According to Win Day, a satisfied real estate client who moved to Scottsdale from Edmonton, Canada, Farrell’s energy, enthusiasm and expertise helped turn a potentially intense process into an enjoyable one.



“We initially came to the Phoenix and Scottsdale area on a fact-finding mission to see the kind of neighborhoods and properties that were available,” Day said. “Echo listened very carefully to what we were looking for and showed us a number of properties – including the one we bought. We had been concerned, coming from Canada where mortgages, taxes and the purchase process were a bit different. We knew we would have to ask a lot of questions. Echo was extremely knowledgeable and patient. She walked us through the process, and when we found our perfect home, she was as excited for us as we were.”



Those who would like to learn more about the Arizona’s home market, or who are interested in buying or selling a home, can visit Echo’s full-service website at www.azsonorahomes.com or contact Echo Farrell directly at 480-948-3338 or echo@azsonorahomes.com.

