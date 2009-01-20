Top Scottsdale Realtors Help Struggling Homeowners Avoid Foreclosure

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2009 -- As a result of the current severe economic downturn, distressed properties and overwhelmed homeowners are an all too common reality. Throughout the Phoenix area, homeowners of distressed properties owe more than their homes are worth.



Fortunately, for struggling Arizona homeowners, Certified Distressed Property Experts (CDPE) and Farrell Fine Homes (http://www.farrellfinehomes.com) team members Echo Farrell and Karen Warren have started a new informational Web site, http://www.noforeclosureforus.com, and are ready to help homeowners avoid foreclosure.



According to Echo Farrell, experienced Scottsdale Realtor and owner of Farrell Fine Homes, too many homeowners feel resigned to let their homes fall into foreclosure, when a short sale or other solutions could reduce damage to their credit ratings.



“Unfortunately, here in Arizona there are a lot of homeowners struggling under the weight of an unwieldy mortgage,” said Farrell. “Every day they see or hear about another home being foreclosed on. Maybe it is one of their neighbors, or a close friend or relative. These homeowners figure foreclosure and years of its negative impacts are their fate. For these individuals, there is good news. There may be better solutions, and we can help find those solutions.”



For many, the idea of a short sale is a stressful, agonizing one. However, because Farrell and Warren are Certified Distressed Property Experts with years of experience in Arizona real estate, they can help their valued clients experience the many advantages of a short sale in a way that is fairly painless. According to Farrell, visitors to the new http://www.noforeclosureforus.com Web site will find helpful resources, forms and a possible path back to financial stability.



“When homeowners contact us, either directly or through our Web site, they’ll find friendly, understanding people who know how to help,” she said. “We can help sell their homes, get rid of the burden of their bad mortgages, minimize any remaining balances, limit any impact on their credit ratings and help them understand the short sale process.”



Those wishing to learn more about avoiding foreclosure through the short sale process, should visit noforeclosureforus.com or call (480) 607-9990. Or, if you are interested in learning more about Arizona’s home market, or wishing to purchase or sell a home, please visit http://www.farrellfinehomes.com.

