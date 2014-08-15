Top Speaker Events Launches the Natural Business Adventures and Is Looking for Your Support to Raise €15,000 Through Their Indiegogo Campaign

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2014 --Top Speaker Events organises global events with thought-leaders to bring innovation, new paradigm vision and proven strategies to the business world. The Natural Business Adventure is a new design of business “mastermind” engaging individuals and their businesses “hands on” in the practical application of nature’s principals and interspecies wisdom. This ground breaking approach enables leaders and their teams to bring about a sustainable way of doing business by drawing innovation from the natural world whilst protecting endangered wildlife.



These adventures bring what is natural to nature into business and teaches leaders in the application of the Natural Business Model’s 6 principles; consciousness, co-creation, collaboration, contribution, culture and community. This unique formula is taught in the adventures coupled with the specific wisdom of the animal species they are helping. The overall mission of the adventures is to empower one business at a time to be more connected and aligned to the natural rhythm of success and empower leaders with ethical tools that resolve today’s challenges of the business world, in a sustainable fashion.



Each adventure focuses on a variety of business themes such as communication, leadership and relationships i.e. dolphins for communication, lions for leadership and wolves for relationships. Natural Business Adventures inaugural event starts with the Leadership theme where they will be working closely with lion wisdom taught by the Global White Lion ProtectionTrust’s (WLT), who’s principals of LionHearted Leadership and how these apply in business is very powerful. The organisers will be working with Linda Tucker from the Trust and her team to bring this event to the international business community and embrace the wisdom of these truly magnificent animals.



Tamar Peters, Founder of Top Speaker Events said “We are honoured and excited to bring this ground breaking natural business adventure, to engage leaders “hands on” from all over the world, in the practical application of this new model of business and education through these life-changing adventures.



Linda Tucker CEO of the Global White Lion Protection Trust, says, ‘LionHeartedness is not only a quality for pioneering conservationists today, it is the key to leadership in the corporate arena and the legendary white lions are the most inspirational icons of LionHearted Leadership in action. It’s great to see companies like Top Speaker Events and there themed Natural Business Events are trying to create closer bonds between business and nature. We were delighted when Tamar approached us as her favoured cause to support for her inaugural event. We are looking forward to welcoming her group of business leaders to the heart of the white lions ancestral territories’.



For over two decades, the WLT has been committed to creating a LionHearted World, in which Lions, Land and People can flourish in mutually beneficial co-existence. The long-standing non-profit organisation is creating a better future for all in the White Lions’ ancestral pride lands, while restoring the true relationship between human systems and eco-systems.



Top Speaker Events’ first natural business venture is also being supported by Quantum Leap Studios, who are equally dedicated to helping this new mission of education. Christiane Pedros is Chief Storyteller at Quantum Leap Studios; a UK based conscious media Production Company and founder of I-Story Brand. It delivers a transformational brand storytelling method that empowers entrepreneurs in sharing their message in a way that empowers their audience’s minds and inspirers their hearts. Christiane is a passionate supporter and the media producer for Top Speaker Events natural business adventures. She is joining them on the journey of the White Lion Leadership Adventure documenting the natural business revolution as it unfolds.



Natural Business Adventures is offering different levels of engagement for donations in their campaign ranging from a Revolutioner Thank You to I-Story Branding Packages and their ultimate perk, attendance at their inaugural business event, Roar Your Truth with the White Lions in October 2014.



The money raised through the Natural Business Adventures Indiegogo Campaign will be used to cover costs associated with the launch the first 10 day Adventure. The money will be used for marketing, event logistics, and all other associated costs to ensure they can keep the cost of attendance to the first adventure to a minimum to allow as many people to attend.



Every single contribution counts! If you have the calling as they do, to see business done in a different way and learn from the animal kingdom, then answer the call, unite in determination and passion to make a real difference in business and for the plight of these endangered species.



