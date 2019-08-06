Top Tier Set to Launch 2019 College Tailgate Tour A.K.A. - a Seven City Party for the Masses

Fayetteville, AR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2019 --Packing a wallop with millennials Top Tier is about to up the ante on what made them go viral in 2016 - fun-loving audacity. Fueled by the social media attention they collected for their nervy nature, the company will take their virality to seven cities come September. Slated for September 7th, the voice for the collegiate crowd's one million followers can attend seven tailgate parties nationwide. The masses can pony up for D.J.s, food, drinks, and exclusive merch as Top Tier co-owners, Jaden Bell and Dylan Kite press the flesh with the fans. The two-time Nascar sponsor and celebrity fave will begin selling tickets for the bashes via Ticketmaster soon.



"We cannot wait to meet the people that have made Top Tier what it is today. Thanks to them, we went from sleeping in a garage with zero money to making millions of dollars a year with this idea. Entertaining them every day with content on social media has created a firestorm that ignited the brand. One viral tee-shirt design started it all. Now, we're diving into a little bit of everything," said the co-founders.



Dipping their hands deeper into the wellspring that is college-centric consumerism, Top Tier also has new products on tap. They include sunglasses, coolers, custom-made bathing suits, and underwear for men and women.



For more information, visit http://www.toptier.co.



Based in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Top Tier was founded in 2014 by co-owners Jaden Bell and Dylan Kite. The company partners with influencers like Trevor Wallace and Stevie Emerson along with other social media personalities to sell men and women's apparel and accessories.



