Torrance, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2018 --Select Dental Office offers both cosmetic dental work as well as standard dental cleanings. No matter the treatment, this Torrance dentist facility meets with each client individually to make sure that all questions and concerns are addressed properly before proceeding with any procedures. The staff at this Torrance dentist practice will work with you to make sure you are able to find a payment plan and treatment plan that is right for you. Additionally, due to recent renovations, Select Dental Office is able to schedule more appointments per day, so finding a time to schedule an appointment that works for you is a breeze.



To elaborate, this Torrance dentist facility now offers a new and quick way to provide its patients with dental fillings in just one scheduled appointment. Utilizing new technology, dentists at Select Dental Office are able to analyze dental cavities and custom creates precise fillings from high-quality resin. This procedure is able to be completed without any invasive mouth guards that have been reported to cause choking. These resin molds are then inserted into the dental cavity and glued in place creating a complete seal of the cavity, preventing any additional damage.



The severity of dental decay and gum disease differs from case to case. While other doctors may look immediately for dental extractions and dental implants to remedy the situation, the doctors at this Torrance dentist practice will do everything possible to try and salvage the original tooth. Customer satisfaction and health is a top priority at this Torrance Dentist facility, saving our patients original smiles is also a top priority.



About Select Dental Office

Located at 2171 Torrance Blvd #1, Select Dental Office is a passionate group of dentists and medical professionals trained to provide you with the best dental care they possibly can. With years of experience and thousands of satisfied customers, This Torrance dentist practice is quickly becoming one of the top dental practices within the area. If you are looking for a friendly and professional environment, schedule an appointment with a dentist at this Torrance dentist practice today.