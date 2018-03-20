Top Utah Facial Plastic Surgeon Wins 2017 Patients' Choice Award

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2018 --Dr. Henstrom was chosen among a select group of doctors for 2017 Patients' Choice award based on the quality of his ratings and reviews. Vitals has the largest collection of physician reviews from patients online today with over 8 million ratings and reviews. All told, only 7 percent of doctors were eligible for a Vitals Patients' Choice award this award season.



Along with other important factors in choosing a surgeon, such as credentials and experience, online reviews are an important piece in the research process for patients seeking any cosmetic procedure. Utah Facial Plastics also offers the opportunity to speak with actual patients who have gone through surgery and are happy to share their experiences with potential patients. A doctor-patient relationship based on trust leads to better post-surgical instruction compliance and final results.



"Overall, we know people are looking for doctors that listen to them and give them a say in decisions about their own health," said Mitch Rothschild, Founder and Executive Chairman of Vitals. "Thanks to the millions of people in the Vitals community, it's easier to recognize the doctors who are doing good by doing well by their patients."



About Vitals

Vitals empowers everyone to shop for their health care like an expert. We bring together cost and quality transparency along with innovative consumer engagement programs to help people select high-quality, lower-cost care. Vitals leads the market with incentive and engagement programs that pay people to shop. Our solutions achieve measurable and sustainable savings for consumers, employers and health plans. Vitals helps more than 120 million people each year access better, more affordable care.



About Utah Facial Plastics

Utah Facial Plastics is Utah's leader in facial rejuvenation and hair restoration with over 30 years experience combined between Dr. Scott Thompson and Dr. Douglas Henstrom. They specialize in facelift, rhinoplasty, mini facelift, skin cancer, nerve damage repair, chin implant, otoplasty, and hair restoration surgery, among others. Top non-surgical procedures include Botox, Juvederm, skin resurfacing, micro-needling, Hydrafacial, and laser procedures. Utah Facial Plastics has two locations near Salt Lake City, Utah.



For more information, call (801)776-2220 or visit www.utahfacialplastics.com today.



Contact:

Jenny Yergensen

Phone: 801-518-1415

Email Address: jenny@ufpmedicalmarketing.com