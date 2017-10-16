Top Utah Facial Plastic Surgeons Present Together at Upcoming Facial Rejuvenation Seminar

Draper, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2017 --With nearly 30 years of experience combined, Dr. Scott Thompson and Dr. Douglas Henstrom of Utah Facial Plastics have helped thousands of patients look as good on the outside as they feel inside. They will be presenting on the latest surgical and non-surgical advancements in facial rejuvenation on November 9th from 6 to 8 pm at their Layton office location. Topics discussed include facelift, MACSlift (mini-facelift), eyelid, and fat injection procedures as well as laser skin resurfacing and liquid facelift with many before and after pictures of actual patients.



For those who are unable to attend, the entire presentation will be filmed on FaceBook LIVE as well. Attendees will be entered to win free Botox and Juvederm and will also receive special discount pricing on injectables to be redeemed at a later date. Seating is limited and reservations can be made at 801-776-2220.



Utah Facial Plastics offers experience you can trust with two board-certified, fellowship trained facial plastic surgeons, two nurse injectors personally trained by Dr. Thompson, as well as multiple master estheticians and a knowledgeable, professional team at both their Layton and Draper locations in Utah.



Popular non-surgical treatments performed at both locations include Botox and fillers, skin resurfacing and micro-needling with PRP (platelet-rich plasma). Dr. Thompson and Dr. Henstrom are known for incredibly natural results with facelift, eyelid, rhinoplasty, otoplasty, Mohs reconstruction and fat injection procedures, hair transplant surgery, as well as facial reanimation surgery.



To learn more, visit UtahFacialPlastics.com.