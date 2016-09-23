Top Vacation Rental Site Bans White Jamaican Host for Promiscuous Offer

Lakeway, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2016 --Vacation rental and condo rental sites offer seemingly great deals, the operating word here being: SEEMINGLY. The multitude of websites that tout the BEST deals on condo rentals is growing by the truckload daily. At first the spectators on the other end of the screen see endless supplies of beautiful pictures of vacation rentals at unbelievable prices. Unbelievable until you click and start getting near the check-out at which time you are confronted with the reality of fees - and I mean a whole heap of them.



Enter Oliver del Camino who is one of the largest private vacation rental and condo rental providers who changed all that and was banned for it. Too many complaints from other hosts who felt they were being short changed by his tactics of providing high value and low cost accommodations in order to gain market share.



His strategy worked in fact it worked so well that the one single residential home he had listed turned into dozens within a 90 day period due to being constantly sold out. Meanwhile these practices have led to an enormous decline in rental rates in all vacation rentals in Ocho Rios, Negril, Montego Bay and not withstanding Kingston or Portland, hotels, which consequently plummeted the most in places like Negril, Jamaica. The ensuing price war is still adjusting daily and trying to find solid footing.



We have reached a point of saturation whereby the deals are becoming satisfying for the traveler. Condo rentals in Ocho Rios, Jamaica for example have now fallen by 50% just since June and Super Condo Deal is providing a gateway for the savvy crowd. 75% Discount on Beach Condos in Jamaica



Super Condo Deal.com was founded in 2015 and went live just recently in 2016. Jamaican Properties has been operating and managing residential, hotel and condominiums since 2013 in the Caribbean concentrating on Jamaica and owns http://www.supercondodeal.com which is a vacation rental platform that allows users to reserve and confirm rental condos in real-time without additional deposits or fees other then the nightly wholesale price.