Top Vegas Realtor Adapts to a Shifting Market

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2014 --Rob Flitton, “The Closer”, a top Vegas REALTOR and real estate agent in Las Vegas, is a recognized marketing specialist and local industry leader especially when it comes to analysis and forecasting, and has been strategically innovating his business of offering for sale homes in Las Vegas.



“There are two essential activities for any successful business, particularly in something so volatile as being a real estate agent in Las Vegas” said Rob Flitton, “and they are marketing and innovation. Marketing is the process of constantly understanding what product the market is in need of, and innovating is the process of learning how to deliver it.”



There was major speculation that foreclosures would dominate the beginning of the 2014 market, but indicators and statistics do not seem to be bearing this out. Analysis and forecasting activity for 2014 has been noticeably absent.



Added Flitton, “what I am keen on trying to understand is whether resales or new homes will dominate in the coming months, and I am certain this will be determined by the pricing that new home builders are able to achieve in comparison to what is available for resales.”



About Rob Flitton

A highly successful Vegas REALTOR and real estate agent in Las Vegas, and a negotiation and internet marketing specialist with over 30 years of experience and is responsible for more than $250 million in transactions.