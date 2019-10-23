Topbest Showcases New Screwdriver Machine at the IEEF 2019

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2019 --The first International (Penang) Electronic Elite Forum 2019 was held in Penang from Aug 16 to 18, and it was completed successfully. About 200 local industry leaders in Penang and 100 Chinese electronics manufacturers and leaders of China's electronic equipment manufacturing companies, including Topbest, have participated in the forum.



The event was organized by the Shenzhen Terminal Electronics Manufacturing Association (TEMA) from China, and the Topbest was one of the sponsors. Topbest hopes that through this activity, it can conduct in-depth exchanges with its counterparts and customers in China and Malaysia to make progress together and create a prosperous future.



As an international event related to electronics manufacturing industries, the International Electronics Elite Forum served as a comprehensive platform for global electronics manufacturers and industry experts to exchange innovative ideas and discuss further cooperation. Besides, it provided invaluable support and advice about the electronics manufacturing industry's development and direction. On the occasion of this forum, the general manager of the Topbest gave a welcome speech. What's more, Topbest brought its excellent products such as the screwdriver machine to the event, which was reported extensively by various Penang's mass media.



Topbest Technology Limited specializes in providing solutions for soldering, fluid dispensing, and screw fastening for the 3C industry. Continuous innovation and process commissioning have earned Topbest the powerful soldering production research base and a leading company in the industry in China. The research and development team is consisting of industry experts with rich experience in the relevant work.



Compared with other imported products, the price of Topbest's products is perfect. Owing to the large-scale production and the core components imported, it achieves high quality at a lower cost. Moreover, the timely supply of accessories makes it easier to cooperate with the production line customization.



What's more, it has a mature after-sales service system, which gains a 100% return rate of old customers. With guaranteed after-sales service, it also provides customers with supporting tooling and subsequent debugging work.



Topbest Technology Limited was founded in 2000 with a registered capital of 10 million yuan and a 4000 square meter factory. It is a domestic high-tech enterprise with a research and development team of 20 engineers, owning national invention patents, several utility model patents, and software copyright. The company has obtained ISO9001 quality system certification and ISO14000 environmental system certification. Besides, its products also have obtained CE certification of the EU. Topbest will be in the position to provide the most competitive products to the customers. All partners interested in the products are warmly invited to contact them through the channels listed here below.



