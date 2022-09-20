TopBuilder Solutions Announces New Marketing Initiative with OXY Digital

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2022 --TopBuilder Solutions, a client of RMH Marketing and Media, recently announced its collaboration with OXY Digital, a digital marketing firm with locations in the U.S. and Indonesia. OXY Digital is using effective SEO techniques to help TopBuilder improve its internet presence. This collaboration aims to expand the company's client base while providing a digital platform for future consumers.



About TopBuilder Solutions



TopBuilder is a leading provider of cloud-based construction management software designed for contractors, home builders, and realtors. The company offers a comprehensive suite of tools to help manage every aspect of their business, from quoting and job scheduling to project management. In addition, TopBuilder provides a customizable CRM system that helps general and specialty contractors stay organized and track their leads. With its easy-to-use interface and powerful features, TopBuilder is an essential tool for any construction business.



About RMH Marketing and Media LLC



RMH was founded in 2005 with the vision of providing marketing knowledge and assistance to those who uphold similar values, such as respect and transparency. RMH is proud to partner with some of the leading companies in the nation. Their team of marketing experts specialize in a wide range of areas, from creative strategy to copywriting and design to digital media. They have a proven track record of helping their clients achieve their marketing goals.



About OXY Digital



OXY Digital is a full-service web design and digital marketing firm that has been the inventive mind behind many successful websites, from small businesses to multi-million dollar commercial enterprises. OXY team members work with a variety of companies throughout the country as marketers, consultants, and developers. For over a decade, OXY Digital has provided expert web design, web applications, and internet marketing strategies to clients. Their services include premium SEO (Search Engine Optimization) and PPC (Pay Per Click), supported by leading-edge digital methods to organically increase your rankings and traffic, driving business to your website.



