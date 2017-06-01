Topp Rax Launches Website Featuring Quality Overhead Garage Storage Racks for Reliable Organization

Rancho Cucamonga, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2017 --Craig Lindell is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.GarageStorageRack.com. The website offers a wide variety of overhead garage storage racks for reliable organization including wall mounted racks and ceiling mounted racks available in spacious designs. When first starting the business in 2005, Lindell was inspired by his own experiences moving into a new home. After moving from a three-car garage to a one-car garage and faced with a cluttered mess of storage boxes, he found the perfect solution with overhead ceiling storage racks. Through his online store, Lindell wants to provide customers with anti-shake overhead storage for a clean and organized look.



There are many excellent ovehead storage solutions featured within the merchandise of GarageStorageRack.com. The website carries items including 600lb and 1000lb center mounted racks that are hung with four legs and 600lb and 1000lb wall mounted racks that bolt to the wall. His most high-demand option includes a 1000lb 4 ft. by 8 ft. rack that allows customers to have solid peace of mind knowing they are not pushing their rack to the limit. In the future, Lindell plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website to include other valuable home and garage improvement items such as work benches, tool boxes, flooring tiles, and bike racks.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Lindell regarding each and every transaction made on GarageStorageRack.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with reliable storage and convenient set-up options. Customers can choose a do-it-yourself kit for installing their racks or take advantage of custom installs. Lindell emphasizes that customers can enjoy racks that are designed to be the most stable racks with no swinging and shaking like other storage racks. He encourages customers to look at the online comparison video which proves the performance and build of the product so customers can see for themselves instead of just getting facts thrown at them about storage space. Lindell emphasizes that he is the designer of the racks and has used his background in designing amusement park rides to personally configure and design the storage racks, with improvement always a priority.



To complement the main website, Lindell is also launching a blog located at http://www.GarageStorageRackReview.com.



The blog will feature topics related to overhead garage storage racks in general such as reorganizing for a clean look with ceiling storage racks, using upper garage shelves to keep an active family organized, and reliable garage storage systems for the best start in a new home. Lindell hopes to give valuable tips and information on enjoying organization that won't let you down with quality garage storage racks.



