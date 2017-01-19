Tops off to ROADSIDE AMERICA

Shartlesville, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2017 --Like with any house or building complex upkeep of the structure is important in protecting your primary asset. This was no different for ROADSIDE AMERICA who has recently experienced roof leaks over the last couple of years. Unable to afford a new roof, the four-generation family owned business was considering closing down. One employee, knowing how important ROADSIDE AMERICA has been to so many generations, took to GoFundMe to ask the community for support to help ROADSIDE AMERICA get a new roof. "When the GoFundMe went up, we really didn't know what the think. As the community began embracing and supporting us, we were overwhelmed with joy and excitement. We always knew ROADSIDE AMERCIA was a generational attraction, but it's really great to see it and the impact it's had on so many," said Brian Hilbert, current Manager at ROADSIDE AMERICA.



One local roofing business, Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc. was asked to submit a quote to replace the roof. Once Eric Bachman, owner of Bachman's Roofing, and Carl Rost, General Manager of Bachman's Roofing, visited the site, they just knew they had to help. "I remember when my dad brought me here. I took my son here, and he's since taken his son here. It's a staple in the community and one we just had to see what we could do to help," said Eric Bachman. And help is just what they did.



After contacting their suppliers, many came to the rescue to help Bachman's Roofing provide ROADSIDE AMERICA with a new roof and exterior materials to ensure ROADSIDE AMERICA would be around for years to come. "When Bachman's Roofing called us, we just knew we had to get involved and help any way we could. Many of our company's employees attended ROADSIDE AMERICA as both kids and adults. If you're from Berks County, you've been there, and this project really hit home," stated Jeff Smith of ABC Roofing Supply of Reading, PA. Additional suppliers, including Mule-Hide building supplies and A.J. Blosenski, Inc., helped to make their services and products available at fractions of the cost.



The process needed to accomplish this job was really more about getting the community to come together. The roofing job is well underway, and soon ROADSIDE AMERCIA and the community can rest assured that the generational destination will be around for years to come.



For more information about this project, please call 484-614-4066. Interested media outlets should contact Brandon Rost, at Brandon@bemarketingsolutions.com or by calling at 484-614-4066.



About ROADSIDE AMERICA

ROADSIDE AMERICA is an unforgettable panorama of life in rural United States. The exhibit spans more than two hundred years in time and lets you see, in exquisite miniature, how people lived and worked in pioneer days … through the years since then … right up to the present. In newspapers and magazines, ROADSIDE AMERICA has been acclaimed as the greatest known miniature village—the most unique and detailed masterpiece of its kind in the world. Comprised of not one, but many villages, the display depicts the countryside as it might be seen by a giant so huge that he could see from coast to coast.



About Bachman's Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc.

A family-owned-and-operated business, Bachman's focus is on customer service, starting with an excellent product and completing with expert installation. Having earned its reputation for outstanding roofing work, Bachman's now provides service in other areas of home improvement, including siding, gutters, additions, kitchens, bathrooms, and more.