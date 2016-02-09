TopSEOs Names eMarketing Concepts #2 for Integrated Search (SEO & PPC)

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2016 --Building a successful, profitable brand is an endeavor that takes time, patience, and sometimes a bit of luck. Developing a following is a humbling experience, and establishing your company on the map of the internet is a journey that takes considerable amounts of talent, intellect, and drive. The unfortunate truth is that many small to medium sized businesses simply do not have the time or the resources do dedicate to making progress with campaigns that will eventually yield promising results. On the plus side, there is one internet marketing company which specializes in helping companies realize their full potential online – and they recently made noise with another accolade from independent evaluator TopSEOs. The acclaimed search vendor assessor granted the #2 ranking to eMarketing Concepts for their efforts in Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Pay Per Click Management (PPC), a metric they label as integrated search.



The recognition by TopSEOs comes after the careful analysis of thousands of companies across the United States. The consultants evaluated the various companies by compiling data that included side-by-side comparisons of actual results, client experiences, prices, and overall strategies to define which firms reported the most pronounced gains while simultaneously delivering optimum value for their customers.



Garnering a #2 ranking for Integrated Search underscores the significance of a multi-pronged approach to successful internet marketing. Many businesses can benefit from the variety of tactics, social media platforms, and ad campaigns that eMarketing Concepts has to offer. "Simply put, we've honed our strategy over time and we are very proud that our methods have been recognized by TopSEOs," explained Director of SEO at eMarketing Concepts Matt Brassfield. He continued "the one-two punch of search engine optimization and pay-per-click advertising is formidable, to say the least, and we pride ourselves in our ability to offer our clientele a supremely effective process for making progress in each area."



About eMarketing Concepts

A top tier internet marketing company, named an official Google Managed Partner in 2014, eMarketing Concepts specializes in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay-per-click advertising (PPC), Social Media Optimization (SMO), and Pinterest. Independent authority TopSEOs bestowed eMarketing Concepts a highly coveted national ranking for the entirety of 2015, naming them the #1 Pinterest for a record 11 months in a row. As a premier local SEO marketing firm, eMarketing Concepts is well-versed in producing effective SEO campaigns for companies of virtually every industry – from lawyers and online retail websites to niche product sites and construction companies. They have encountered nearly every type of business under the sun, and have established themselves as a major player in the world of internet marketing. The Los Angeles-based eMarketing Concepts boasts services characterized by customized, cost-effective, and value-intensive programs that consistently produce results.



www.emarketingconcepts.com

800-811-6003