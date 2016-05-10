TopSEOs Names eMarketing Concepts #3 Local SEO Company in the Country

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2016 --America is a country built on dreams and freedom, a land of opportunity that gives individuals the resources they need to be successful. Local business owners are the bread and butter of our great nation, and they serve an important role in the fabric of American society. The best local businesses thrive because of the impact they have on their community. Whether they give back to the community financially or become active members in their neighborhood, local business owners can be closely woven into their native cities and towns. Their presence online is just as important as their presence in the neighborhood, but oftentimes they are too busy with day-to-day business operations to truly get the most out of Local SEO campaigns. That is precisely where eMarketing Concepts comes in. After again placing 3rd in the country for Local SEO, the Los Angeles-based company has proven its staying power and ability to help companies succeed in their local communities. Independent evaluators TopSEOs took the time to review EMC and bestow them with the coveted award.



"Search engine optimization is an ever-growing, ever-evolving entity, and we pride ourselves on consistently finding new ways to better serve our customers, whether they are national brands with hundreds of employees or smaller establishments that cater to local customers," explained Operations Manager Matt Brassfield. He continued, saying "We are humbled and honored to receive the #3 spot for our Local SEO efforts, and we will use this acknowledgement as a springboard for future success."



The recognition by TopSEOs comes after the careful analysis of thousands of companies across the United States. The consultants evaluated the various companies by compiling data that included side-by-side comparisons of actual results, client experiences, prices, and overall strategies to define which firms reported the most pronounced gains while simultaneously delivering optimum value for their customers.



