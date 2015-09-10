Nutley, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2015 --Acology Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACOL) and its subsidiary D&C Distributors LLC announces that Richard S. Astrom, the holder of ACOL's convertible promissory note in the original principal amount of $400,000, of which $360,000 is outstanding, has transferred the note to a third party. The note was made in favor of Mr. Astrom on March 4, 2014, in connection with the merger through which ACOL acquired D&C. Mr. Astrom and his wife have disposed of all of the 400,000,000 shares of ACOL's common stock that were registered last year under a registration statement that ACOL filed in 2014 and that they held through affiliates. As a result, Mr. Astrom no longer has any involvement with ACOL. CEO Curt Fairbrother states, "We are very pleased to make this announcement and see it as a positive step in moving forward.



Acology's 4th and 5th generation Medtainers are patented, FDA approved #5 polypropylene containers that are water-proof, smell-proof and child resistant. The Medtainer's most impressive feature is a built-in grinder that grinds pills, herbal medications, coffee beans and teas into fine powder. The container's grinding teeth have been reinforced for greater wear and maximum results.



Acology Inc. is headquartered in its production facility at 1620 -A Commerce St, Corona, California, 92880. Acology trades on the OTCPink as ACOL. See their website, www.Acologyinc.com.



Follow us on the following Social Media:



Twitter



https://twitter.com/themedtainer



Instagram



https://instagram.com/themedtainer



Safe Harbor Statement



This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "potential" and similar expressions. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to it. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.



Contact:

Acology Inc.

info@acologyinc.com

(844) ACOLOGY



About TopStockTips

TopStockTips is not a registered securities advisor. Investors should always conduct their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company. The company provides information on highlighted stocks via press releases, newsletters and company website, but this should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell. Please visit the company website for a more complete list of risks and disclosures. TopStockTips Inc., Located In Nutley, NJ Is an Investor Relations Firm specializing in all financial markets.