EV Charging USA Inc. (OTCQB:EVUS) mission is to become the greater Chicago market leader in the Electrical Vehicle Charging Station Industry by owning and operating the largest system of Electric Car Chargers providing the highest level of service in the industry. EV Charging USA will work closely with auto manufacturers and local dealership to expand the adaptations of electric car use.



Considering that Electric Vehicle sales have been rising every year - with Tesla, Chevy Volt, and the Nissan Leaf leading the way, EV Charging USA Inc. could truly be at the forefront of a massive new industry.



In fact, nearly every major Auto manufacturer from BMW to Kia is rushing to grab a share of the Electric market. And that's because companies like Tesla are redefining the way electric vehicles are made with sleek looks, modern technology, and powerful engines. Recently Seattle extended sales tax breaks on Electric Vehicle purchases until 2019 to help spur the transition from Gas to EV.



EVUS envisions that any business or property owner can get in the game and offer EV Charging for free or "charge to charge". EV Charging Stations don't take up much space, and you certainly do not need to open anything like a Gas Station.



An EV Charging Station also known as EVSE (Electrical Vehicle Supply Equipment) is the equipment that safely connects the location's electric power to electric vehicle's charger. It works through communication, the charging unit communicates with the car and sends the correct charging current based on the maximum current the charger can provide and the maximum current the car can receive. A safety lock-out exists preventing current from flowing when the charger is not connected to the car.



Navigant Research's new report "Electric Vehicle Charging Services" states that by 2023, when plug-in electric cars sold will reach 12 million, revenues from electric vehicle charging services will grow to $2.9 billion and determined that this sector's growth potential is enormous.



EV Charging believes the potential in providing such services is not only national but worldwide. The company will initially concentrate on providing their consulting services to existing systems and system operators considering new markets. The services offered will include, but not be limited to consultation, identifying and evaluating new locations, evaluating existing locations, installation costs, proper equipment choice, installation vendor choices and an array of other related support services.



Charging stations have a small footprint with low-no maintenance but can make a big impact. It's easy to get started with one unit or create and expand as the demand increases. This is exactly why EVUS believes the opportunity is huge in this sector.



