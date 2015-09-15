Nutley, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2015 --TopStockTips Featured Stock: FLASR Inc. (OTCQB:FLSR) -FLASR's 2,500 Store Portable Spittoon Product Rollout Underway. Portable tobacco flask company continues to gain momentum through sponsorships of sports entities, athletes and more.



FLASR Inc. (OTCQB:FLSR), is a publicly traded company, and a first-of-its-kind tobacco accessory producer, targeting moist snuff users in the U.S. Founded in 2012, the company thoroughly researched this growing industry and recognized the need for more discreet and convenient disposal of moist tobacco by-product. The result is FLASR's 4-oz. pocket-size, portable tobacco flask, with unique bottle designs and revolutionary Thumb-Lok Twist Cap.



Flasr is the only product on the market that takes into consideration a convenient and prudent, portable unit for moist tobacco users. Extensive R&D was conducted to ensure it's thoughtful design, ensuring that aspects like the cap would be easy to use, but also contained a dependable a locking mechanism to prevent any accidental opening or spillage. FlasrTM is manufactured out of Polyethelene (HDPE).



There is currently no product on the market comparable to Flasr. Their market and product research has shown that FlasrTM is well received. The need to expel moist tobacco spit is an absolute. With industry growth pushing moist tobacco to a more mainstream habitual habit, the need for our discreet, considerate and convenient product fulfills users needs. Making use of consumer demographic and geographic saturation data, they capitalize on event marketing and sponsorships to heighten brand awareness, focusing their efforts on regional and national advertising for same.



The 4-oz. pocket-size, portable spittoon company, announced on August 24, 2015 that the first installment of a four-stage, 2,500 store distribution rollout is underway. FLASR recently partnered with Mr. Checkout Distributors, Inc., a national network of independent distributors and wholesalers to secure product placement in key smokeless tobacco markets throughout the United States.



In addition to its partnership with Mr. Checkout Distributors, FLASR has recently announced more than a dozen major partnerships and embarked on a multimillion-dollar media campaign with organizations and sports entities such as Professional Bull Riding (PBR) and Championship Bull Riding (CBR). The company also sponsors bull riding star Brennon Eldred, who is currently ranked No. 2 in the world by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). Other recent sponsorships include NASCAR drivers Reed Sorenson and Ryan Sieg.



"We have seen tremendous interest in our product from the bull riding and NASCAR communities since we began our sponsorships," said Everett Dickson, FLASR CEO. "With the first stage of our product rollout almost complete and additional rollouts to follow immediately, we expect a significant revenue increase throughout the rest of 2015 and into 2016."



Available in an extensive selection of sleek styles, the reusable, discreet pocket spittoon features the exclusive Thumb-Lok Twist Cap for one-handed ease of use. This innovative closing solution eliminates the risk of spills and leaks often seen with cups and bottles, making it a perfect solution for those who enjoy smokeless tobacco.



Visit FLASR.com or view OTC market listing; and follow them on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.



