Toronto Auto Brokers Announces Its New Expanded Showroom in Vaughan

Vaughan, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2017 --Toronto Auto Brokers (www.torontoautobrokers.com) (TAB), Canada's top-rated used car dealership, is expanding its used luxury car showroom in Vaughan, ON, to further strengthen its commitment to customers. The new showroom is more than double in size, and will provide customers with 40 new options to choose from.



Growing customer demand is the reason for the expansion. The enlarged showroom will feature an extensive vehicle line-up of luxury pre-owned cars, providing greater variety to customers.



The current showroom has 10,200 square feet of space, which allowed for an inventory of 70 cars. The new showroom will measure 22,500 square feet and will house over 110 cars. The number of walk-ins per day is also expected to increase.



"We are now able to offer our customer base a greater variety of beautiful pre-owned vehicles with even greater customer service" explains Toronto Auto Brokers Owner and Founder Steven Zur. "Given the increase in demand from our customers, it was a step that TAB had to take".



The expanded selection will include used luxury cars from brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Porsche, Audi, Lexus, Infiniti, Acura and Jaguar.



TAB will also add an auto detailing centre and a wider area customer waiting area with the additional space. Overall, the expanded showroom promises to deliver a better experience for prospective car buyers.



About Toronto Auto Brokers

TAB is a family owned business which provides used car buying and selling options to people all over Canada and the world. TAB also facilitates lease and finance options to used car buyers. The company has been in the automobile industry for over 20 years. Its customer base is comprised of individual buyers, automobile brokers and dealers. With a professional team of 12 individuals, TAB has recently won the Dealer of the Year Award (Canada & Ontario) and DealerRater's Consumer Satisfaction Award.