Toronto Dentist Dr. Carol Waldman Achieves Diplomate Status with the American Board of Oral Implantology

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2016 --Dr. Carol Waldman, cosmetic dentist in Toronto, ON recently achieved Diplomate status with the American Board of Implantology, certifying her as one of the leading experts in the industry in implant dentistry. To become a Diplomate of the American Board of Implantology, Dr. Waldman completed a rigorous and comprehensive certification process of written and oral examinations that cover all aspects of dental implantology and also completed six years of practicing implant dentistry.



Implant dentistry is one of the fastest growing dental sub-specialties. Dental implants are the latest and most effective restorative solution for patients with missing permanent teeth. This procedure not only restores the aesthetics of a patient's smile after tooth loss but also provides better function as well as oral health due to the implant preventing further bone loss and gum tissue recession. The dental implants process is considered to be a form of oral surgery, and dentists providing this service must undergo advanced training to give patients the best possible results that will last for years to come.



The American Board of Oral Implantology was founded in 1969 and its mission is to elevate the standards and advance the science and art of oral implantology. The board's Diplomate status symbolizes the highest level of competence in the implant dentistry sub-specialty, and those who achieve this status have dedicated years of their profession to doing so. In addition to the written and oral exams, candidates must also submit several real patient cases to show their competency with the procedure.



Dr. Waldman is proud to carry the Diplomate title as part of her dedication to providing the most modern and proven techniques for her patients in creating magnificent and lasting smiles for them. In addition to her membership with the American Board of Implantology, Dr. Waldman is also a Diplomate of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, another organization that is dedicated to world class dental implant training and advanced credentialing.



As a dental implant specialist, Dr. Waldman provides both traditional dental implants as well as dental implants for permanent dentures. She also offers a wide range of cosmetic dental services and complete smile makeovers to help patients achieve the smile they've always dreamed of.



About Dr. Carol Waldman

Dr. Waldman has been practicing dentistry for nearly 35 years and has become known as one of the most experienced dental professionals in the Toronto area. Throughout her career, Dr. Waldman has become a specialist in cosmetic and implant dentistry, completing numerous advanced courses and studies in these dental sub-specialties. She is a member of several professional dental associations such as the Toronto Implant Institute, the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, the Toronto Cerec Study Club, and many others.



For more information about Dr. Carol Waldman, her Diplomate status with the American Board of Implantology, or the other services she offers for dental patients in Toronto, please visit www.CosmeticDentistry.net.