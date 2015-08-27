Toronto Dentist Dr. Carol Waldman Seeks to Educate About Smile Restoration with Implant Dentistry

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2015 --Dental health is a part of life that every patient should take serious. As you age, your teeth may require more care to keep them healthy as you want to keep your original teeth for as long as possible. When you have a missing tooth, implant dentistry offers a long-term solution towards ensuring you keep smiling no matter your age. Many people have missing teeth that keep them from interacting as they once, as feelings of embarrassment and self-consciousness often follow tooth loss. Dr. Carol Waldman has made a mission of providing extensive information about dental implant processes and options to aid the public and her patients in making informed decisions regarding their lifelong oral health.



Implant dentistry is an advanced method of replacing a tooth where a small post is used in place of the roots. This small post is usually composed of titanium which has the ability to fuse to the jaw bone over time in a way that stops bone loss from occurring. At the exposed end of the post, there is a connecting piece called an abutment that joins the post to a crown so the end result is a natural looking tooth.



During tooth loss, the surrounding bone that supported your teeth starts to diminish and gets progressively worse the longer you wait to take action. Most people think of missing teeth in terms of the cosmetic consequences but it also affects your facial features and the foods you're able to eat. Inevitably, not caring for missing teeth will cause bone loss in the jaw area to the extent where facial features lose support, resulting in a more aged look.



With any surgical procedure, it is always best to get informed prior to surgery and find out what the process entails so you know what to expect. Left untreated, substantial bone loss can lead to additional procedures and bone grafting where bone material in the jaw has to be built up before the post can be implanted. Appropriately, this is a key reason to replace missing teeth sooner rather than later so bone grafting can be avoided.



One exciting new procedure has become known as 'Teeth in a Day,' a technology allowing a dentist to replace old-style removable denture or remove remaining, poor health teeth and replace these teeth with new, implant supported fixed teeth. The old denture or teeth are removed, implants placed and new fixed teeth inserted all in a single day appointment, hence the 'Teeth in a Day.'



With a success rate over 95%, the overall procedures of various dental implants are the best long-term solution for replacing missing teeth. After implants are in place, good dental hygiene of brushing and flossing should be performed daily to ensure your new teeth implant successfully. Routine visits to the dentist are necessary as some unique instruments are required to properly clean and monitor that the implants have successfully fused to the bone.



About Dr. Carol Waldman

With over 30 years experience, Dr. Carol Waldman provides the best dental care to Toronto residents by continuing to use the most advanced techniques in dentistry. Today, there are several options available for those patients with missing teeth as dental implants have improved over time.



