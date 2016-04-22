Toronto Web Design Company Successfully Helps Local Businesses Increase Sales

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2016 --A leading Toronto SEO company is advising local business owners on the importance of being found online by potential local customers. Toronto Web Design Company DTW who provide professional web design services, search engine optimization (SEO), and custom programming solutions have said those that ignore the importance of local SEO risk losing customers to their competition.



DTW has launched a new Local SEO strategy to enable Toronto business owners to succeed in their local market and improve sales. The new service allows local businesses to avoid losing potential customers to national companies and local competitors. The services include Content marketing, mobile responsiveness, social signals, localization, and brand building.



Local businesses in Toronto such as Nutcracker Sweet and Cleyn Industries Ltd. already see a huge improvement in new customers and sales through the local SEO strategy. Toronto Web Design Company DTW want to help even more people to take full advantage of the Internet and be found by their local market. Through their experience, they can turn a low traffic website that is hidden down the pages of Google into a fully functioning platform that is easily found and increasing sales.



A spokesman for Toronto Web Design Company DTW: "With more people turning to the Internet to search for local products and sales, there has never been a better time to gain and increase a business profile."



With over 31,661,870 having access to the Internet and a large portion of those people searching for local services and products, there has never been a better time to upgrade a website or improve its performance in Google. Toronto Web Design Company DTW, who has become one of the most recommended experts when it comes to improving a website ranking in Google, has explained the importance of having a website and using services that focus on the local market.



The company said the Internet has become the biggest shopping platform in the world, those businesses that are still not trading online, or improving their Google ranking are losing out on important revenue.



About Toronto Web Design

Toronto Web Design Company DTW provides web design, search engine optimization (SEO) services, and custom programming solutions. Based in Toronto, Canada, DTW is a division of ECA Technologies Incorporated



