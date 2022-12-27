Mount Vernon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2022 --A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies, the industry leader in providing quality eco-friendly detergents to keep commercial, industrial, and recreational equipment and facilities clean, also features several different models of torpedo heaters to help keep projects going in the cooler months in Orange County, Westchester, Bronx, Yonkers, Farmingdale, Bridgeport, and the surrounding areas. They have several different models available that can run on a variety of fuels.



Torpedo heaters are really forced air heaters, which makes them similar in a way to a forced air furnace in a home. These torpedo heaters are shaped in a cylinder and users can direct where the heated air goes. These heaters are usually portable, being on wheels or are light enough to carry around, allowing users to heat one area and then move it to another area to provide heat in multiple locations.



Torpedo heaters can run on a variety of fuels, and some can handle multiple kinds of fuel. While kerosene is popular, other fuels include propane, natural gas, and heating oil. In many cases, organizations already have some equipment that uses a particular kind of fuel so it makes sense that the torpedo heaters that they get will use this same fuel to make the operation easy.



It is important to understand just how large of a torpedo heater will be needed as well. Smaller units produce lower amounts of heat, so if users have a larger space to heat, they will want a larger sized unit. Even the large units are very fuel-efficient in heat generation so they will not break the bank to operate them for long periods of time.



While torpedo heaters are the go-to portable heating option for many projects in Orange County, Westchester, Bronx, Yonkers, Farmingdale, Bridgeport, and the surrounding areas, it is important to understand that these heaters still use oxygen in order to produce the heat. Therefore, users need to ensure that fresh oxygen is supplied to the area being heated so that no one is injured while using the torpedo heater.



