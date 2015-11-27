Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2015 --Last week, twelve members of the United States Senate called for an investigation into the discharge, under Other Than Honorable (OTH) circumstances, of 22,000 combat veterans of the United States Army. These soldiers, who had often served multiple tours in Iraq or Afghanistan, were diagnosed with combat-related mental health disorders and discharged without benefit of proper medical review. The Uniformed Services and Justice Advocacy Group (USJAG), the Colorado-based organization which has led the nation in the realm of advocacy on behalf of such soldiers, is calling for other members of Congress to join in the call for an investigation. Georg Andreas Pogany, the Chief Executive Officer of USJAG, notes that we have heard a great deal of hollow rhetoric with regard to "honoring the troops" and that we have further recognized the "Invisible Wounds of War" yet the drum beat which has mustered out tens of thousands of emotionally and mentally scarred combat soldiers continues unabated. Pogany asserts that the 22,000 soldiers in question represent the tip of the iceberg.



The Uniformed Services and Justice Advocacy Group has assisted over 300 such military personnel, successfully interceding between the military and individual soldiers, restoring their compensation and their right to medical benefits through the Veterans Administration. Soldiers who are mustered out with less than honorable discharges cycle back to their home States and communities. The burden of caring for these combat veterans devolves to State and Local governmental entities and the private sector rather than upon those agencies that should be charged with their care: the Department of Defense and the Veterans Administration.



Robert Alvarez, Chief Operating Officer of USJAG, enjoins other members of Congress to sign on and support their fellow members and push for a meaningful, bi-partisan investigation. There exists no more important social contract than that of military service and we continue to commit gross violations of that sacred contract in wholesale fashion. USJAG will be holding a press conference in the near term to push for definitive and concerted action.



About USJAG

