Total Auto Protect Answers, "What Is an Extended Car Warranty, and Why Does Anybody Need One"

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2021 --Taking the mystery out of the aftermarket warranty process, Total Auto Protect answers the question consumers didn't even know they could ask. Most consumers go on the assumption that extended vehicle warranties can only be purchased from their car dealership or directly from the manufacturer. Total Auto Protect recently said that's not true. To educate consumers about their options, the company said purchasing an extended auto warranty from other companies that offer more comprehensive coverage and better terms at a better cost is a smart choice. Having the pick of the litter, consumers can take their time to compare coverage plans and shop for the best car warranty cost from companies competing for their business. It sounds like consumers are in the driver's seat in more ways than one.



Considering that cars are increasingly run and managed by internal computers, and fixing those components when they break can be costly, Brandon Foster, the COO of Total Auto Protect, recently spoke about car warranty plans and why they're necessary. He said, "We all love how our cars are so intuitive now because of their computer components but, because of that, repairs typically end up costing consumers more than purchasing an extended warranty on the vehicle would cost. If a vehicle warranty expired, all repairs are totally out of pocket. On the other hand, if you still have a car warranty from the dealership or manufacturer, an extended warranty provides coverage beyond what that warranty offers. So, an extended warranty or vehicle protection plan helps keep vehicles running smoothly without the worry of car repair costs."



For their vehicle protection plans and warranties, Total Auto Protect offers services nationwide. Free roadside assistance via on-call customer service representatives twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week are available as well. Moreover, Total Auto Protect customers no longer have to deal with third-party companies for repairs or assistance. They will deal only with Total Auto Protect should any repairs be required. To get started, various protection plans to suit one's budget are available via a free quote.



Highly-rated by organizations like Google, Trustpilot, and Bestcompany, Total Auto Protect's central goal is to help drivers have peace of mind when out on the road. To that end, Total Auto Protect has Five-Star reviews and an A+ rating.



