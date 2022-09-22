Total Body Care Introduces SkinCeuticals 'Daily Duo' – Silymarin C.F. and H.A. Intensifier - for Beautiful, Flawless Skin

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2022 --If there's anything that a company like Total Body Care has proven time and time again, it's that beautiful skin and body starts from within – and it just needs a little help sometimes. In short, with a positive attitude and a sunny disposition, all can go far in looking their best indeed. But as far as help goes, Total Body Care remains a partner for anyone seeking a beautiful body and fantastic skin. It strikes it big today with SkinCeuticals, and this leading brand from the U.S. has something special in store for U.K. customers – the two-in-one package of Silymarin C.F. and H.A. Intensifier, all for the most beautiful, flawless skin of all.



There may be many products geared toward skin and body care, but who's to say they are any good? Customers can search high and low for the best products for their skin and body, but are they sure they are choosing the right ones? Fortunately, one company has made it its mission to provide customers with tried and tested products for the skin and body, and it partners only with the most trusted names in skin and body care.



Total Body Care is committed to bringing the best in skin and beauty products to customers in the U.K., and it has already brought several notable brands to the U.K.'s shores. And now, it introduces yet another brand to its growing roster: SkinCeuticals. SkinCeuticals is a well-known brand from the U.S. that focuses on a scientific approach to skincare, utilising only the best and most scientifically-proven ingredients and products for the skin.



Today, there are many SkinCeuticals products available at the Total Body Care site, but one of the most popular products ever is the 'Daily Duo' – a two-product combination that works in conjunction with each other to bring about perfect beauty and rejuvenation. The SkinCeuticals' 'Daily Duo' of Silymarin C.F. and H.A. Intensifier has proven its power for improving the appearance of ageing and photodamaged skin, and it is now offered at only £159.00, down from the regular price of £195.00



About Total Body Care

No one understands and knows how important it is for anyone to look (and feel) their best than Total Body Care. The company has distinguished itself from other companies and brands that promise the best in skin and body care, as it features only the most trusted brands, both here and abroad. One of the brands it promotes is none other than SkinCeuticals. Amongst the products it offers, SkinCeuticals Retinol is one of the most popular, along with other products such as Silymarin C.F., H.A. Intensifier, and Phloretin C.F. To get the first glimpse at the products on offer, visit Total Body Care today.