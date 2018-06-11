Total CSR, Inc. Streamlines Commercial Insurance Onboarding with E-Learning Solution Launch

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2018 --Using practicality as a working principle, Total CSR provides the solution to an industry that is in desperate need of a turn-key training solution for commercial insurance professionals. Targeting the Millennial generation (one that has been lost to the industry due to complex industry concepts and involved insurance processes) the training course is both attractive and effective. How so? Through eighty-hours of videos, activities, digital flashcards, quizzes, and interactive scenarios, new hires are kept engaged and informed. This process assures agencies will retain educated CSRs and account managers for the long term, saving tens-of-thousands of dollars annually in needless HR.



Scalable for small and large agencies alike, the Total CSR onboarding program covers Workers' Compensation, General Liability, Commercial Auto, Commercial Property, Inland Marine, and Excess/Umbrella Liability insurance. Once the course is complete, employees then enter a six-week distributed learning practice to improve retention by an additional 50%.



Among other tasks, new hires learn how to:



- Utilize Proper Insurance Terminology

- Analyze Supplemental Applications

- Complete Acord Forms

- Analyze Loss Runs

- Properly compile submissions

- Compare Quotes

- Prepare Proposals

- Bind Coverage

- Process Certificates of Insurance

- Perform Policy Checking

- Process Endorsements

- Calculate Short-rate Penalties

- Understand Final Audits



About Total CSR, Inc.

Based in Irvine, California, Total CSR, Inc. was founded by multi-generational insurance agency owners in search of a streamlined onboarding solution.



