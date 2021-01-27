Totality Services Retains Title as London's Highest Rated IT Support Provider

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2021 --Totality Services has today won its third consecutive annual "Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award", retaining the title of London's highest rated IT service provider and in turn receiving the coveted "Feefo Platinum Trusted Service" accolade.



Feefo is the most widely recognised independent seal of excellence, awarded to businesses delivering exceptional customer experiences. Customer service is of utmost importance to Totality Services, which has an average Feefo review rating of 4.9/5.



Customer reviews have never been more important, with research revealing that 91 percent of people regularly or occasionally read online reviews, and 84 percent saying they trust reviews as much as a personal recommendation.



Feefo's Trusted Service award is the highest badge of approval awarded to the very best businesses in terms of customer satisfaction. Based purely on interactions with real customers, the prestigious award is a benchmark for all and a true reflection of a business's commitment to outstanding service.



Winning the Platinum Trusted Service award is by no means an easy feat with Feefo only awarding it to businesses that have achieved the Gold Standard Award for three consecutive years or more. Since Totality Services launched in 2008, the business has won multiple customer service accolades and holds a 98% client retention rate, a true indication to the incredible service offered to their clients and customers.



Speaking on behalf of Totality Services, Co-Founder, Luis Navarro Said: "Winning Feefo's Platinum Trusted Service award is testament to the professionalism we see from our team daily. It recognises how hard we work to give our customers the very best experience, even in recent testing times.



"Achieving customer service excellence over a three-year period is a fantastic achievement by the whole team. We've been working hard to give our clients and their staff members great IT support experiences, whilst keeping their systems and data secure, so I'm pleased the team has the recognition it deserves.



"Feefo enables us to consistently improve our client offering and ensure we react to feedback in real time. Winning this award recognises how far we've come over the last few years and it officially retains us the title of the highest rated IT support provider in London."



Congratulating Totality Services on winning this year's award, Steph Heasman, Director of Customer Success at Feefo, said: "The Trusted Service award has always been about recognising companies that are outstanding in customer experience and generate great feedback from happy customers.



"This year, despite the incredible challenges of a global pandemic, so many companies using Feefo have continued to provide remarkably high levels of service and they deserve a huge amount of credit for what they have achieved. It's why we have changed our criteria to be fair to the organisations that have struggled in such difficult circumstances. At Feefo we help our clients give their customers the best experiences possible.



"I'm confident that throughout 2021 we'll see even greater customer experience achievements from our partners as we return to something like business-as-usual."



Feefo is a reviews and customer insights technology company that provides businesses with the tools to collect real, purchase-verified reviews and insights. Working with over 3,500 clients, Feefo ensures that all feedback is authentic, by matching it to a legitimate transaction, to increase consumer confidence and enable businesses to make smarter business decisions.



About Totality Services

Founded in 2008, totality services is an IT Support company that provides fully managed IT support and IT Consultancy for SMBs. With a 98% client retention rate, the company has delivered a real difference for small and medium sized businesses in London by providing the leading-edge technology and affordability they demand, with the personal service and customer care they deserve.



Full list of services provided include:



- Free-of-charge onboarding

- Unlimited remote IT support

- Telephone support

- Microsoft 365 support

- G Suite support

- New staff on-boarding

- Leavers off-boarding

- PC / Laptop / Mac purchase service

- Hardware asset management

- Anti-virus

- Hard disk encryption management

- DNS Protection

- Email Filtering

- Microsoft 365 & G Suite Data Backup



About Feefo

Feefo is a disruptive global technology company empowering brands to make smarter decisions and improve consumer experiences by leveraging the full potential of real customer reviews.



Feefo's cutting-edge review platform is trusted by more than 3,500 brands including Next, Vauxhall, Iceland, Mazda, Expedia, Michael Page and JCB, who rely on it to supply smart insights that transform their ability to market, sell and build more rewarding relationships with customers.



A trusted partner of Google, Feefo's technology and consultancy team possesses unique expertise and business insight, enabling brands to employ cutting-edge innovation that optimises the delivery of digital marketing and advertising.



For more information, please visit totalityservices.co.uk or feefo.com